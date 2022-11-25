The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-4) will be looking for a strong finish to the regular season when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-7) on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four games, including a 28-13 setback against Oklahoma last week. West Virginia has been in a rough patch as well, dropping four of its last five contests.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Cowboys are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62.5. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia spread: Oklahoma State -8.5

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia over/under: 62.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia money line: OSU -335, WVU +260

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State is in a rough patch right now, but this is still the same team that opened the season on a five-game winning streak. The Cowboys also picked up a 20-14 win over Iowa State two weeks ago as 2.5-point underdogs. Star quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 391 yards and eight scores.

West Virginia has been terrible in conference play, losing four of its last five games. The Mountaineers have lost all four of those games by double digits, including a 48-31 setback against Kansas State last week. Oklahoma State has dominated this head-to-head series, winning and covering the spread in seven straight games.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia is only two weeks removed from its 23-20 win over Oklahoma as an 8.5-point underdog. The Mountaineers also went on the road and beat Virginia Tech in September along with taking down Baylor at home in mid-October, so they are capable of winning this game outright. Quarterback JT Daniels has thrown for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a 275-yard day against TCU.

Sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. and freshman running back CJ Donaldson have combined for more than 1,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four games, with all three losses coming in blowout fashion. Sanders has been dealing with an injury and is coming off a four-interception game.

