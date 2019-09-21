Ole Miss vs. California odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Matt Luke has the opportunity for his first marquee win as a head coach when the Ole Miss Rebels host No. 23 California on Saturday. The Rebels have won back-to-back games after dropping their opener at Memphis, while the Golden Bears enter Saturday's showdown having won three in a row. In its first true road test of the season, California knocked off Washington by a final score of 20-19. Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. The Rebels are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. California odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Cal picks of your own, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Ole Miss vs. California 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Mississippi features an explosive rushing attack. The Rebels are averaging 179 yards per game on the ground, which has helped redshirt freshman Matt Corral steady himself as the starting quarterback. Last week against Southeastern Louisiana, the Rebels gained 220 yards on the ground behind strong performances by Scottie Phillips (26-103-1) and Jerrion Ealy (9-95-1). The Ole Miss ground game will look to attack a Cal defense that gave up 186 yards rushing in its first road game against Washington. The Rebels also seem to have found a playmaker at receiver, as Elijah Moore has hauled in 18 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns already this season.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears extended their winning streak to three games last week. The Golden Bears managed a 23-17 victory over North Texas. The defense is allowing just 4.4 yards per play this season and has forced four turnovers in the last two weeks while the offense has played turnover-free football the past two weeks after coughing the ball up four times in a 27-13 win over UC-Davis to start the season. On the road, California will need to continue to lean on its defense and avoiding turnovers to come away with a win over an SEC opponent and a 4-0 start.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. California? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.