TCU vs. Iowa State odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the TCU Horned Frogs and Iowa State Cyclones will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is 2-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while TCU is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. TCU is 2-2 against the spread; Iowa State is 1-2-1. The Cyclones are favored by three points in the latest Iowa State vs. TCU odds, while the over-under is set at 43.5.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Cyclones had to settle for a 23-21 defeat against Baylor last week. Iowa State's loss came about despite a quality game from quarterback Brock Purdy, who three for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy has been impressive all season and comes into this matchup with over 1,300 yards of passing, eight touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

Meanwhile, TCU took care of business against Kansas as the Horned Frogs secured a 51-14 win. With that victory, the Horned Frogs brought their scoring average up a tier to 40.5 ppg. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cyclones enter the contest with only two rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Horned Frogs, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 246 on average, so a low-scoring matchup is very probable this weekend.

