The TCU Horned Frogs will look to extend their recent dominance over the Texas Tech Red Raiders when the in-state rivals meet Thursday in a crucial Big 12 showdown. The Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3) and Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3) are both in dire need of a victory in their pursuit of a winning season and a potential bowl bid. TCU recently overtook the lead in a rivalry that has been ongoing since 1926. The Horned Frogs won 34-24 at home last year for a 30-29-3 all-time lead in the series. Both clubs return to the field off a bye week following blowout losses.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are 3-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 59.5 in the latest TCU vs. Texas Tech odds from the SportsLine consensus.

TCU vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -3

TCU vs. Texas Tech over/under: 59.5

TCU vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech -153, TCU +129

TCU: The Frogs are 1-2 against the spread in road conference games this season.

TTU: The Red Raiders have gone over the posted total in four of their last five home games.

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders must play with a sense of urgency Thursday because their chances of finishing with a non-losing season and possibly receiving a bowl bid are slipping away. This matchup is among the more favorable of a remaining slate that includes meetings with Texas and Kansas.

Texas Tech has been felled by a tough schedule, inconsistent play and an onslaught of injuries at key positions, including quarterback. Their erratic ways showed in the first two weeks of the season when they visited Wyoming in Week 1 and allowed a 17-0 first-quarter lead slip away into a 35-33 loss. The following week, the Red Raiders outplayed Oregon most of the way and nearly pulled the upset but were hampered by four turnovers in the 38-30 loss.

Turnovers were also integral to their 27-14 loss at BYU before the bye week. Freshman third-string quarterback Jake Strong had three interceptions and the offense lost two other fumbles to repeatedly kill drives. But a solid defensive effort allowed the Raiders to keep it a one-score game into the fourth quarter. They held a potent BYU offense to just 277 yards and limited quarterback Kedon Slovis, a former Heisman candidate at USC and Pittsburgh, to 127 passing yards. See which team to pick here.

Why TCU can cover

TCU coach Sonny Dykes told the media that a good portion of the emphasis during the bye week was spent on working on mental and physical toughness after Kansas State clearly presented an edge in those areas. He referenced the team he inherited in his first year at the helm, which memorably went through the regular season undefeated and ended up in the national title game against Georgia.

That historic team featured a wealth of talented, experienced players such as quarterback Max Duggan and receiver Quentin Johnston, who were among eight TCU players taken in the NFL draft. Although this year's club is vastly inexperienced by comparison, Sykes said he challenged this club to tap into the resilience and toughness that made last year's club so memorable. He said such traits are the goal for which the program should be defined.

The Horned Frogs have also had issues keeping their signal-callers healthy and will likely go with freshman backup Josh Hoover for the third time on Thursday. Incumbent starter Chandler Morris remains sidelined with a knee injury suffered in a 27-14 loss at Iowa State. Hoover has shown some promise in his two starts and Dykes recently told the media that the freshman has shown continued improvement in practice. Hoover threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns while completing 37 of 58 passes in a 44-11 rout of BYU in his first start. See which team to pick here.

