The 2023 season gets underway for both teams as the No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the Rice Owls on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns are looking for their first ever trip to the College Football Playoffs this season. In 2022, Texas went 8-5, with all five losses coming by one possession. On the other side, Rice was 5-8 but secured a nowl appearance. The Owls fell 38-24 to Southern Miss in the LendingTree Bowl.

Kickoff from Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 35-point favorites in Rice vs. Texas odds, while the over/under for total points is 59. Before making any Texas vs. Rice picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Rice and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Rice vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Rice spread: Longhorns -35

Texas vs. Rice over/under: 59 points

Texas vs. Rice money line: Longhorns -10000, Owls +1850

TEX: Texas has gone under the total in five of their last six games at home

RICE: Rice has gone over the total in nine of their last 13 games

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers under center this year. Ewers owns a powerful arm and the Texas native can put the ball anywhere on the field with ease. In 2022, he threw for 2,177 yards with 15 passing touchdowns. He had two games with at least 300 passing yards last season.

Junior receiver Xavier Worthy is an explosive target. Worthy has terrific speed and the ability to make defenders miss. The California native does a good job tracking the ball downfield. Last season, he led the team in catches (60), receiving yards (760) and receiving touchdowns (9). He produced two touchdown grabs in three outings in 2022.

Why Rice can cover

Junior receiver Luke McCaffrey will be the focal point of the passing attack for the Owls. McCaffrey is able to stretch the field due to his great straight-line speed and strong hands. The Colorado native can make defenders miss in open space. In 2022, McCaffrey reeled in 58 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he logged three games with 100-plus yards.

Senior running back Juma Otoviano is now the leading tailback with Cameron Montgomery gone. Otoviano has impressive vision and balance. It's typically hard to take him down on the first hit. Last season, he had 71 carries for 403 yards and one touchdown. He was also second on the squad with 5.7 yards per carry. The Texas native finished with at least 94 rush yards in two of the last four games of the 2022 season.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Texas vs. Rice, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.