No. 7 Texas can clinch its spot in the Big 12 title game when it hosts Texas Tech on Friday night. The Longhorns (10-1) have won five consecutive games following their 26-16 win at Iowa State last week. Texas Tech (6-5) is playing its best football of the season, extending its winning streak to three games with a 24-23 win over UCF last Saturday. The Red Raiders clinched their bowl eligibility with that victory, moving into fifth place in the conference standings.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns are favored by 14 points in the latest Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under is 52.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas -14

Texas vs. Texas Tech over/under: 52.5 points

Texas vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas: -604, Texas Tech: +433

Why Texas can cover

Texas has bounced back from its loss to Oklahoma with a five-game winning streak, including back-to-back road wins at TCU and Iowa State in its past two games. The Longhorns were 7-point favorites in their 26-16 win over the Cyclones last week, staying alone atop the Big 12 standings. Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 23 of 33 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman running back CJ Baxter racked up 117 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Baxter has taken over as the lead back following a season-ending ACL injury to star running back Jonathon Brooks. Ewers has completed more than 70% of his passes for 2,513 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, as junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy has 63 receptions for 834 yards and four scores. Texas is riding a six-game home winning streak, and it has won 10 of its last 12 home games against Texas Tech.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech has been undervalued in the conference throughout the season, covering the spread in six of its last eight games against Big 12 teams. The Red Raiders are also riding a six-game winning streak in the month of November after beating TCU, then-No. 16 Kansas and UCF earlier this month. They trailed UCF 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, but they used a 21-0 scoring run to take control of the game.

Senior running back Tahj Brooks exploded for a career-high 182 yards and a touchdown, powering a game-clinching drive down the stretch. Brooks has rushed for 1,352 yards and nine touchdowns overall this season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Texas has only covered the spread twice in its last six games, and it is 3-14 against the spread in its last 17 games in Week 13.

How to make Texas vs. Texas Tech picks

