The West Virginia Mountaineers will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night. West Virginia opened the year with a pair of losses, but it has bounced back with wins over Towson and Virginia Tech. Texas is coming off an overtime loss at Texas Tech last week. West Virginia's CJ Donaldson and Texas' Bijan Robinson are among the best, most explosive running backs in college football.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Texas vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62.

Texas vs. West Virginia spread: Texas -9.5

Texas vs. West Virginia over/under: 62 points

Why Texas can cover

Texas has a mediocre 2-2 record this season, but both losses came in tough games by one possession. The Longhorns nearly pulled off an upset against then-No. 1 Alabama in Week 2, easily covering the 21-point spread in a 20-19 loss. They bounced back with a 41-20 win over UTSA before losing at Texas Tech in overtime last week.

The Longhorns have been without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers (shoulder) since the Alabama game, but he could return on Saturday. Backup Hudson Card has thrown for 620 yards and three touchdowns, completing 66.3% of his passes. Preseason All-American running back Bijan Robinson ranks inside the top 20 nationally in rushing yards (412), and he is also tied for third in rushing touchdowns (seven).

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia is coming off its best performance of the season, dominating Virginia Tech in a 33-10 win on the road. The Mountaineers tallied 421 yards of total offense, possessing the ball for 17 more minutes than the Hokies. They are also coming into this game with extra rest, as that game was played on a Thursday night.

Their two losses this season have come to No. 24 Pittsburgh on the road and to undefeated Kansas at home. Junior quarterback JT Daniels has completed 64.9% of his passes for 950 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while freshman running back CJ Donaldson has amassed 380 rushing yards and six scores. Texas has only covered the spread once in its last eight conference games.

