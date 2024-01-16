USC quarterback commit and four-star prospect Julian Lewis will move his graduation up one year, reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to 2025, 247Sports reports. Lewis committed to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans last August, but is also still considering Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan and Texas, according to 247Sports.

"Since I was seven-years old my goals have been to play (Division I) football," Lewis told 247Sports. "Through hard work and sacrifice that goal has become a reality. I have been blessed to have two good seasons under coach Joey King and I have confidence that after this coming season I will be ready to compete at the next level. So after much prayer and talking with my family, coaches and trainers I will be reclassifying to the Class of 2025."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Carrollton (Georgia) High School completed 186 of 280 passes (66.4%) for 3,094 yards, 48 touchdowns and just two interceptions this past season. He was one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award along with Florida signee DJ Lagway (who won the award) and Alabama signee Julian Sayin.

Lewis had ranked as the No. 4 quarterback, No. 4 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 14 overall player in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Despite his young age, Lewis has been on the radar of high school scouts for a long time. Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Lewis.

'Advanced quarterback prospect that has a chance to be special. First made a name for himself in Georgia's youth football leagues before posting a 14-1 record as a freshman starter in the Peach State's highest classification. More than comfortable operating on the move and can make a variety of high-level throws look relatively effortless. Owns cleaner mechanics and multiple camp performances have shown that he can rip tight spiral after tight spiral. Usually isn't one to lock into his first read and will patiently go through his progressions, even in the face of pressure. Mid-sized frame isn't ideal, but has added some good weight over the past year and has shown that he can get out of trouble while extending plays.'

Lewis is USC's only current commit in the Class of 2025.