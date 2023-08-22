USC coach Lincoln Riley currently has the top quarterback in the nation, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, taking the snaps for the Trojans. He got a commitment from another future star under center on Tuesday when Julian Lewis, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, committed to the program. Lewis chose the Trojans over Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Alabama.

Lewis is a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore from Carrollton (Georgia) High School. He completed 283 of 432 passes for 4,118 yards with 48 touchdowns in 2022 en route to national freshman of the year honors from MaxPreps. He told 247Sports that Riley's success with star quarterbacks like Williams, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray played a big part in his decision to commit to the Trojans.

"You've seen what Lincoln Riley has done with quarterbacks," Lewis recently told 247Sports.

Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, recently provided this scouting report on Lewis.

"Advanced quarterback prospect that has a chance to be special," Ivins wrote. "First made a name for himself in Georgia's youth football leagues before posting a 14-1 record as a freshman starter in the Peach State's highest classification. More than comfortable operating on the move and can make a variety of high-level throws look relatively effortless. Owns cleaner mechanics and multiple camp performances have shown that he can rip tight spiral after tight spiral. Usually isn't one to lock into his first read and will patiently go through his progressions, even in the face of pressure.

"Mid-sized frame isn't ideal, but has added some good weight over the past year and has shown that he can get out of trouble while extending plays. Should be viewed as one of the top overall talents in the 2026 cycle and the type of signal caller that can win games at football's highest levels if he can cut down on mistakes and keep evolving. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses."

Lewis is the first member of the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class and only the fifth overall player to commit in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.