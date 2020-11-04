The Wyoming Cowboys are on the wrong side of their all-time series against the Colorado State Rams but are closing ground. Wyoming trails 48-58-5 but has won each of the last four meetings, including a 17-7 triumph at home last season. The Cowboys look to extend the winning streak when they visit the Rams on Thursday night. Kickoff from Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West) followed a season-opening overtime loss at Nevada with a 31-7 victory over Hawaii in its home opener last Friday. Colorado State (0-1, 0-1) began its 2020 campaign with a 38-17 setback at Fresno State on Oct. 29. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Wyoming vs. Colorado State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Colorado State vs. Wyoming picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wyoming vs. Colorado State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Colorado State vs. Wyoming:

Wyoming vs. Colorado State spread: Cowboys -3.5

Wyoming vs. Colorado State over-under: 52.5 points

Wyoming vs. Colorado State money line: Cowboys -170, Rams +150

WYO: The Cowboys are 6-1 against the spread versus teams with losing records

CSU: The Rams are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Thursday games

Latest Odds: Rams +3.5 Bet Now

Why Wyoming can cover



The Cowboys rode their ground attack to victory last time out, rushing for 281 yards in the triumph over Hawaii. Xazavian Valladay was a major contributor, gaining 163 yards on 32 carries while running for a pair of touchdowns. The junior also led Wyoming in receiving yards with 32 on two catches.

It was the first 100-yard rushing performance of 2020 for Valladay, who had seven last season en route to 1,265 yards - the seventh-best single-season total in school history. Trey Smith chipped in against the Rainbows, carrying 20 times for 89 yards and two scores.

Why Colorado State can cover

In his debut with the Rams, quarterback Todd Centeio made a career-high 23 pass attempts in the loss at Fresno State, completing 10 for 141 yards. Centeio also led Colorado State in rushing against the Bulldogs, gaining 89 yards on 12 carries. Patrick O'Brien relieved Centeio in the season opener and was 7-of-10 for 82 yards and a TD. The junior completed 61.8 percent of his attempts for 2,803 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions while starting the majority of Colorado State's games in 2019.

Wide receiver Trey McBride caught O'Brien's TD toss in the setback at Fresno State and needs one more to pull into a tie for fifth place in school history among tight ends with seven. McBride finished with eight receptions for 130 yards and a score last week against the Bulldogs. Last season, McBride hauled in 45 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns.

How to make Wyoming vs. Colorado State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it says four different Wyoming players rush for at least 55 yards. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado State vs. Wyoming? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wyoming vs. Colorado State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football picks over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.