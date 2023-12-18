Callaway/Amazon

Attention golfers and those who are looking for a great gift for golfers. There are still plenty of golf deals to shop ahead of the holidays, including some of the best Callaway deals we've seen all year. The favored brand of golf pros like Jon Rahm and other top athletes like Steph Curry, the Callaway name has become synonymous with quality. This holiday shopping season, the Callaway name is now known for big savings.

One of our favorite golf deals is the Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls. The 4.7-star rated golf ball is the brand's number one tour ball. Constructed for speed and performance, this top-notch ball is now $45 for a box of 12 at Amazon (reduced from $50).

Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls

Best holiday Callaway deals you can shop right now

CBS Sports readers can't say enough good things about Callaway rangefinders, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope rangefinder being a top-selling product at CBS Sports Essentials. Callaway golf shirts are also on deep discount making now a great time to buy one in every color. Keep reading for all of the best Callaway deals this year.

Save 43%: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder

Callaway

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder, with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $170 on Amazon. And you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard.

Save $114: Callaway Screen View golf laser rangefinder



Walmart

The Callaway Screen View rangefinder is a compact, easy-to-use device that will take your golf game to the next level. It eliminates the struggle that comes with trying to get a steady view through a typical golf rangefinder eyepiece. Just point the laser at the target as if you are taking a photo with your phone for ranges up to 1,000 yards and accuracy within +/- 1 yard.

Regularly priced at $500, this rangefinder is currently $386.

Save 23%: Callaway golf shirt



Amazon

Lightweight, moisture wicking and ventilated, Callaway's high-quality men's golf shirts are currently on deep discount at Amazon. Available in an array of striking colors, this short sleeve golf shirt is specifically designed to circulate air and keep moisture away from the body.

Regularly priced at $44, the Callaway golf shirt is available at Amazon starting at $34.

Save 27% on the Strata by Callaway complete men's golf club set

Amazon

We can't say enough good things about Callaway golf clubs, a favorite brand of top-tier golfers like No. 3 Jon Rahm. Judging by your response to anything Callaway that we suggest, you can't say enough good things either.

The 9-piece and 16-piece men's sets are on sale. The Strata by Callaway 9-piece set is on sale for $255 (reduced from $350).

Callaway men's Opti-Stretch solid short

Amazon

Featuring flex fabric that increases range of motion and features UPF 50 sun protection, these Callaway golf shorts offer maximum comfort and style while out on the course.

These 4.4-star-rated men's golf shorts earn rave reviews from buyers impressed with the comfort and style delivered here.

Callaway golf ball retriever ($30)

Amazon

Now just $30 for the 6-foot version or $40 for the 15-foot size, the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever offers the ability to retrieve your golf ball from water landings without getting wet yourself. This high-quality aluminum golf ball retriever comes in two sizes and can save the ball that really missed the mark.

Save $15: Ogio Chill can cooler

Amazon

With the ability to hold 12-18 large cans, Ogio's Chill can cooler keeps beverages cool while on the course. Ogio, a Callaway brand, offers the same high quality Callaway golfers have come to rely upon. This zippered cooler features a leak-proof pouch that takes the mess out of on-the-go spills.

Golf ball deal: Callaway Chrome soft golf balls

Walmart

Callaway's softest urethane golf ball is now $40 for a box of 12, reduced from $45. Giving you max control and low spin off the driver, the Callaway Chrome Soft balls feel soft, deliver low spin and are extremely durable.

Save 20%: Callaway Chev stand bag

Amazon

Regularly priced at $210, the Callaway Chev stand bag is a midsized four-way top featuring full-length dividers. It offers six pockets including a velour-lined pocket for valuables, an insulated water bottle pocket and large pocket for clothes or accessories. The golf bag also features a hook and loop attachment for gloves. This lightweight, durable bag is constructed from ripstop fabric.

You can get select colorways for as low as $195 right now.

Save up to 36%: Callaway Solana TRX V2 golf shoe

Amazon

Available in four colorways, all on sale right now, the Solana TRX V2 golf shoe is one of the most comfortable and most stylish shoes you could wear on the green. The waterproof leather upper and the 5-spike rubber outsole help your feet stay dry and prevent slips even on wet grass.

You'll also enjoy the supportive foam insole and the forged DX midsole that gives you a more natural ground feel while still providing comfort and support.

The stylish performance golf shoe is up to 35% off on Amazon now. You can get a pair for as low as $75 (reduced from $100).

Just $11: Callaway 4-in-1 golf divot repair tool

Amazon

This pocket-sized tool can be a literal game changer. The 4-in-1 design includes a nylon brush to clean your club, a magnetic ball marker, a metal groove cleaner and a pitch mark repairer. Aside from extra tees, it's probably the most useful thing you could toss in your bag before heading out to the golf course.

Right now, you can get the handy tool for just $11 (reduced from $15).

Save $230: Callaway Golf women's Reva complete golf set

Amazon

Callaway's 11-piece, 4.6-star-rated complete women's golf set is designed for the ultimate combination of distance and forgiveness. This set will inspire confidence in your swing. The large, oversized deep cavity back irons are constructed for an easy launch. A terrific golf deal, this set is currently $1,070 (reduced from $1,300) at Amazon.

Save $65: Callaway Golf Mavrik 22 10.5-degree driver

Amazon

Callaway's 10.5-degree graphite driver features exceptional ball speed and unconventional forgiveness. The thinner face across a more expansive area delivers ultra-fast ball speeds. Its high-strength FS2S Titanium construction makes for optimal spin performance. This Callaway driver is on sale now at Amazon for $235 (reduced from $300.)