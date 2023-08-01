Football season has finally arrived. Pro football's preseason kicks off August 3, with the regular season beginning just over a month later. College football's regular season begins on August 26. As the action on the field begins to heat up, this also marks the beginning of football party and tailgate season.
The preseason is the perfect time to revamp your grill setup as you begin to host parties, and Amazon has four grills on sale that can take your get togethers to the next level.
These smokers and grills are all on sale at Amazon now. There are options ranging from $122.91 to $799.99, meaning there's a choice for almost every budget and grilling need.
Amazon's best grills for preseason football parties
Cuisinart CGG-180 Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
The Cuisinart CGG-180 Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand comes in red and is a tremendous electric grill for those looking for a portable option.
About this item:
• 150 square inch porcelain enameled cooking grate that allows up to 150-square-inches of grilling space
• 5,500 BTU burner with twist start ignition for simple start-up
• Freestanding or tabletop grill with fast and easy setup and breakdown
• Includes drip trap to collect grease and gas regulator to monitor gas flow from tank to grill
• 3-year limited warranty
Brisk It Origin-580 Wood Pellet Grill Smoker Grill
The Brisk It Origin-580 Wood Pellet Grill Smoker Grill comes with a WiFi Smart Grill PID Controller, making it the ultimate choice for the experienced smoker.
About this item:
- Intelligent grilling utilizes A.I. powered automation that does the work for you, all while being controlled via mobile app
- Versatile 8-in-1 wood pellet smoker: smoke, grill, barbecue BBQ, bake, roast, sear and braise, char-grill on a single wood fired grill.
- Slow cook at 165°F or sear at 500°F.
- 22-pound hopper capacity and 580 square inches of grilling space with industrial-grade matte black finish and brushed silver accents gives plenty of large cooking capacity
The MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
The MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill comes in stainless steel and has 30,000 BTU with two foldable shelves
About this item:
- Stainless steeler burners can put out up to 30,000 BTU-per-hour with a quick start-up capability
- Porcelain-enamel wire cooking grates
- The cooking area of our propane gas grill is 471.8 include 339 square inches for cooking and 132.8 square inches for warming
- Folding side tables on both sides
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
The Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill features 360 square inches of cooking space over porcelain-coated grates
About this item:
- 8,000 BTU side burner provides a secondary cooking space for sides or sauces
- Three stainless steel in-line burners for maximum cooking performance
- Porcelain-coated steel lid and firebox stand up to weather and the elements
