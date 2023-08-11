Getty Images

One of the biggest mysteries of the 2023 draft was how the Houston Texans would use their No. 2 overall pick. A team desperately in need of talent after trading superstars DeAndre Hopkins and JJ Watt to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 -- and eventually trading troubled but talented QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022 -- the need for a rebuild in Houston was an understatement.

The Texans used their No. 2 pick wisely, taking Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who finished third in voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, his second year straight as a finalist. The Southern California native is the fourth-ever and third-straight Ohio State starting quarterback to be taken in the first round.

At 21, C.J. Stroud is no stranger to breaking records. During his three years at Ohio State, Stroud became the first Buckeyes quarterback to throw for six touchdowns three times. He also holds the school's single-game passing records, with 573 yards.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and 2022, Stroud is now out to break another record—his Madden rating. Stroud just learned that his Madden rookie ranking is 74 to which he responded, "Come on man!"

The Rancho Cucamonga native might not be happy with his Madden rating, but Texans fans are happy to have a fresh start with Stroud under center.

Men's CJ Stroud NFL draft rookie jersey

Fanatics

Stroud is hoping to make his mark on the NFL, but in the meantime Stroud has ranked the current QBs he thinks stand out. His top five includes: Jalen Hurts, Pat Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Fields at No. 5. Pat Mahomes at No. 2? We beg to differ.

Stroud's rookie jersey features screen printed name, number and team name as well as a stitched official NFL logo.

Women's C.J. Stroud first-round pick jersey

Fanatics

Texans fans have high hopes, though Stroud has yet to play a game for the team. After years of struggle and disappointing seasons, ending with superstars Hopkins- and Watt-requested trades out of Houston, star offensive tackle Larry Tunsil told PatMcAfee the team "is a whole new vibe" thanks to the addition of Stroud and new head coach, DeMeco Ryans.

We like the vibe of Stroud's first-round pick jersey.

CJ Stroud First Round Pick Jersey, $130

Get ready for NFL season 2023 with more Texans merch

