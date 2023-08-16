Nike

The NCAA college football season has yet to officially begin and the most intense rivalry, between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, is off and fuming thanks to the 2023 AP preseason Top 25 poll. The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry dates to 1897 and is one of the most notorious rivalries in college football. This week's AP preseason Top 25 poll has done nothing to calm the rivalry as Michigan earned the No. 2 seed with Ohio State just one notch below at No. 3.

Buckeyes fans should not see the team's No. 3 ranking as anything other than inspiration to outplay (and out-fan) Michigan this season. The two teams will meet on Saturday, November 25. Until then, the Buckeyes will need all their fan's support. That starts with the right fan gear.

We love a good team jersey, hoodie or tee, but this season we're going all in on the Nike Ohio State Buckeyes Pegasus 40. If we're going to beat Michigan, we're going to need to show our support, down to the shoe.

Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Pegasus 40

A rivalry dating back to the 1800's, the OSU-Michigan rivalry is one of the most-watched matchups in college football (USC/UCLA we see you). Their annual matchup, now known as "The Game", earns national interest and often determines which team will earn the Big Ten Conference Title, the Rose Bowl matchup and the NCAA Division 1 college football national championship.

Whether you get to The Game in person or you have a prime seat at home, the Nike Michigan Wolverines Pegasus 40 makes expressing fandom easy and so stylish. Part of Nike's annual just-in college shoe drop, the Buckeyes Pegasus 40 is a remarkably comfortable shoe designed to keep you on your feet for the entire season. Featuring added support in the parts of the foot you need it most, you'll be hard-pressed to find a reason to wear another shoe.

Find it at Nike $140.

Why we like the Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Pegasus 40:

The official Ohio State Buckeyes design will definitely get you noticed on game day.

The Nike Pegasus 40 is designed with a mind to improved comfort in sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes.



This sneaker has medium cushioning and high responsiveness, which means it provides superior energy return for runners.

How does the AP Top 25 work

The AP Poll first began in 1936. Each season, more than 60 sports writers and broadcasters across the country cast their individual votes for the top 25 teams. The AP poll is still key in deciding which teams compete in the race for the national championship. It's also a source for endless debates over which team should top the list.

Week by week, voters make their list of the top 25 teams in college football. They then attribute points to each team, with the No. 1 pick earning the most points. The AP (Associated Press) then tallies all the votes and releases a new list each week.

The first-ever preseason Top 25 rankings were released prior to the 1950 NCAA college footballs season. Notre Dame topped the poll, followed by No. 2 Army, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Tennessee, and No. 5 Texas. No. 6 Oklahoma went on to with the national championship that year.

OSU hasn't been ranked No. 1 since the final regular season in 2007, but the team makes its 69th appearance in the AP preseason Top 25 poll.

The preseason AP Top 25

