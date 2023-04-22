The 2023 Zurich Classic is back! The PGA tournament has officially started at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. This unique PGA tournament, which use a fourball (best-ball) format in the first and third rounds, and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds, has raised over $28 million over the past twenty years for Fore Kids, a charity that raised money for children's resources through golf events.

Played with New Orleans as a backdrop, the Zurich Classic guarantees amazing play and a good time. Here's how to watch.

The 2023 Zurich Classic: A unique format

A diversion from the PGA Tour's format of individual competitors, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pairs players into teams of two. Eighty teams of some of the world's best golfers have teamed up, including RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick with his brother Alex.

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossier, and Sean O'Hair and Brandon Matthews are both tied entering the second round, one stroke ahead of the rest of the field. Last year's champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, are at five under par overall entering the second round.

The tournament, scheduled for April 20 – 23, 2023, is the only PGA tournament in the New Orleans area.

Stream the 2023 Zurich Class coverage and highlights on Paramount +. You can see the

2023 Zurich Classic Groupings here.

When to watch the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Live from New Orleans, the 2023 Zurich Classic will be played Thursday April 20, through Sunday April, 23. Watch live from home on the Golf Channel (Day 2 and Day 3 and Day 4 morning coverage) and the CBS for Day 3 and Day 4 afternoon coverage. Live stream on CBSSports.com and Paramount +.

Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

How to watch the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans live from home

Friday's Day 2 coverage will air on the Golf Channel, while CBS will air afternoon coverage Day 3 and Day 4. The CBS coverage can be streamed live via Paramount+.

Saturday, April 22: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. EDT (CBS/Paramount+)

Sunday, April 23: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. EDT (CBS/Paramount+)

How to stream the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Paramount+ live coverage began with Round 1, Thursday April 20. The steamer's live coverage will continue throughout the weekend. Live streams also viewable on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App.

CBS (Day 3 and Day 4 afternoon coverage) will be available to stream simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription. Paramount+ has two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan available for $5 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan available for $10 per month. The Premium plan is required to stream live sports through your local CBS affiliate.

You can try Paramount+ free for 7 days, so you can enjoy the entire 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

