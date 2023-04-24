Just three years after her challenging rookie season on the LPGA Tour, 25-year-old Lilia Vu won Sunday's Chevron Championship. Vu's dramatic, epic, one-hole sudden-death playoff opposite 24-year-old Angel Yin earned her a $765,000 prize, her largest career check to date.

The right clubs may not help you win at Carlton Woods, the new home of the Chevron Championship, but they can help you swing like a pro.

Top ladies golf club sets for beginners in this article

When choosing golf clubs for beginners, we looked for trusted brands, approachable pricing and lightweight materials.

Shop the fan favorite: Cobra Women's AIR-X 10-Piece Set ($100 off at Dick's ($100 off)

Buy the most recommended: Callaway Strata Women's Complete Golf Set ($430 on sale from $500 on Amazon)

Big name on a budget: Wilson Magnolia Complete Set ($500 on sale from $550 from Wilson)

What to look for when buying golf clubs

A golfer is allowed 14 clubs in her bag, but some women's sets come in 10-piece or 13-piece sets. If your swing is less than 60 mph, you'll likely need fewer than 14 clubs. Save the cash (not to mention the course walk with extra baggage) and dip your tee in the water with a smaller set of clubs.

Buying women's clubs: a lofty adventure

Grip: In olden times (okay, a few years ago), it was assumed all women needed a smaller grip than men. Nowadays, many women opt for a standard men's grip, especially women with longer fingers.

Shaft: Women's clubs are generally made of graphite, which is lighter and therefore easier to swing. If you're an experienced golfer or comfortable with a heavier club, consider a standard men's club, which is likely made of a combination of graphite and steel.

Weight and loft: The average individual golf club weighs less than a pound, while the average set of clubs and bag clocks in around 30 pounds. Lighter clubs generally produce higher spin rates, which if too high, can make you lose distance. A club too light can be harder to control, which is important to keep in mind when purchasing your new set of clubs.

The higher the loft, the higher the trajectory of the ball. If you're prone to sweeping on your swing, look for clubs with a higher loft. Drivers give the least loft (not including putters), while wedges are the most lofted.

Club Length: Club length is based on your height and arm length. The average American woman is 5 foot 5 inches tall, with 68% between 5 foot 2 inches and 5 foot 7 inches. Every manufacturer has its own definition of standard, but generally add 1 inch in length for every 5-6 inches above standard.

Parting shot: A full set of golf clubs can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars. You don't need a Nelly Korda-worthy set of clubs to have a great day on the course, but you do want to assess how much you'll play and what you hope to get out of your clubs. Investing in a good set of clubs from the start will likely save you from paying more later when you improve your game and want to upgrade your clubs.

And also: Lefties, make sure you choose left-handed clubs and a bag that accommodates left-handed clubs.

Shop amazing women's golf clubs

After a challenging first year on the Tour in 2019, one in which the UCLA alum was sent back to the Epson Tour, Vu considered early retirement from the game. Three years later, she's swinging into her first major victory. Instead of stepping back from golf, Vu focused on mental health and upping her game. Inspired? Same.

Quality for the price: Callaway Solaire 11-piece golf set

Dick's Sporting Goods

When it comes to golf clubs, Callaway is a name synonymous with excellence. LPGA superstars Georgia Hall, Jeongeun Lee, Morgan Pressel, Yani Tseng and Michelle Wie West are all Callaway athletes. If it's good enough for golf's elite, it's good enough for us. Newer golfers report a noticeable improvement on swing with Callaway's Solaire. All those pockets on the cart bag are just icing on the cake.

Callaway Solaire 11-piece golf set ($800)

Nelly Korda's favorite brand: TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite 10-piece set

Taylor Made

There's a reason why so many of LPGA's elite are on Team Taylor Made. Precision and craftsmanship define the clubs, and the RBZ Speedlite is a great set for beginners.

Taylor Made RBZ Speedlite 10-piece set ($1100)

More of our recommended women's golf sets

Designed for distance and forgiveness: Callaway Golf 2021 REVA Premium Complete 11-Piece Set ($1300)

For intermediate players: Wilson Luxe Complete Set ($500)

Related content on CBS Sports