New Mets owner Steve Cohen went all-in this season acquiring an elite roster of some of MLB's biggest, brightest and yes, highest-paid, stars. That's good news for long-suffering Mets fans whose team has seen the postseason just 10 times in the last 62 seasons. Cue collective sigh.
The Mets' 2022 season Wild Card-loss may have been a heartbreaker, but Max Scherzer, Pete Alonso and Justin Verlander are ushering a new era in New York. Ladies, that means it's time to update your roster of Mets fan gear.
Amazing Ladies Mets Merch Featured In This Article
Women's New York Mets Take The Field Colorblocked Hoodie Full-Zip Jacket, $53 (reduced from $70)$52 at MLBShop.com
New York Mets New Era Women's Game Day Crew Pullover Sweatshirt, $62$62 at MLBShop.com
Women's New York Mets Starter Royal Touchdown Raglan Full-Zip Track Jacket, $92$92 at MLBShop.com
The Best 2023 Mets Fan Gear For Women
Scherzer and Co. have their sights set on the 2023 Mets going all the way this season. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is new to the team after crushing Astros fans' hearts when he jettisoned Houston for New York in free agency this winter. Fans are already making Verlander's first-year Mets jersey a top seller. Add to your collection of collectibles with a cool Funko mini Max Scherzer. Alternatively, let your feet do the talking with these (seriously adorable) sparkly Mets-themed sneakers.
Express Your NY Mets Fandom With A Personalized Or Player Jersey
You can get customizable jerseys for your favorite team on Fanatics, including this New York Mets jersey for women. Makes a great gift.
Mets Customizable Home Jersey for women, $150$150 at Fanatics
Lindor 's No. 13 jersey has been a top-selling jersey since the 29-year-old was traded by the Cleveland Indians in 2021. That explains why the 29 year old's nickname is "Mr. Smile."
Francisco Lindor New York Mets Nike Alternate Replica Player Jersey, $135$135 at Fanatics
More Must-Have Mets Jerseys For The 2023 Season
Max Scherzer New York Mets Nike Home Replica Player Jersey, $135$135 at Fanatics
New York Mets Pete Alonso Nike Black 2022 Alternate Replica Jersey, $94$94 at MLBShop.com
These Mets Hoodies Are A Total Home Run
Long before the season's evening's turn balmy, an afternoon spring or night game can get downright chilly. Stay warm in these comfy Mets picks and show your team some love at the same time.
New York Mets New Era Red High Hip Pullover Hoodie, $70$70 at MLBShop.com
Women's New York Mets '47 White/Royal Take Two Bonita Pullover Sweatshirt, $80$80 at MLBShop.com
Women's New York Mets Pro Standard Royal Mash Up Pullover Sweatshirt, $75$75 at MLBShop.com
Our Favorite Mets Caps For Women
New York Mets New Era Women's Bloom 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat, $30$30 from Fanatics
More Must-Have Women's NY Mets Baseball Caps
New York Mets '47 Highgrove Cleanup Cap, $32$32 at '47 Brand
New York Mets '47 Slate Trucker Snapback Hat, $35$35 at Fanatics
New York Mets Bagheera '47 Clean Up cap, $32$32 at '47 Brand