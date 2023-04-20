New Mets owner Steve Cohen went all-in this season acquiring an elite roster of some of MLB's biggest, brightest and yes, highest-paid, stars. That's good news for long-suffering Mets fans whose team has seen the postseason just 10 times in the last 62 seasons. Cue collective sigh.

The Mets' 2022 season Wild Card-loss may have been a heartbreaker, but Max Scherzer, Pete Alonso and Justin Verlander are ushering a new era in New York. Ladies, that means it's time to update your roster of Mets fan gear.

Amazing Ladies Mets Merch Featured In This Article

Women's New York Mets Take The Field Colorblocked Hoodie Full-Zip Jacket, $53 (reduced from $70)

New York Mets New Era Women's Game Day Crew Pullover Sweatshirt, $62

Women's New York Mets Starter Royal Touchdown Raglan Full-Zip Track Jacket, $92

The Best 2023 Mets Fan Gear For Women

Scherzer and Co. have their sights set on the 2023 Mets going all the way this season. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is new to the team after crushing Astros fans' hearts when he jettisoned Houston for New York in free agency this winter. Fans are already making Verlander's first-year Mets jersey a top seller. Add to your collection of collectibles with a cool Funko mini Max Scherzer. Alternatively, let your feet do the talking with these (seriously adorable) sparkly Mets-themed sneakers.

Express Your NY Mets Fandom With A Personalized Or Player Jersey

Fanatics

You can get customizable jerseys for your favorite team on Fanatics, including this New York Mets jersey for women. Makes a great gift.

Mets Customizable Home Jersey for women, $150

Fanatics

Lindor 's No. 13 jersey has been a top-selling jersey since the 29-year-old was traded by the Cleveland Indians in 2021. That explains why the 29 year old's nickname is "Mr. Smile."

Francisco Lindor New York Mets Nike Alternate Replica Player Jersey, $135

More Must-Have Mets Jerseys For The 2023 Season

Max Scherzer New York Mets Nike Home Replica Player Jersey, $135

New York Mets Pete Alonso Nike Black 2022 Alternate Replica Jersey, $94

These Mets Hoodies Are A Total Home Run

MLB Shop

Long before the season's evening's turn balmy, an afternoon spring or night game can get downright chilly. Stay warm in these comfy Mets picks and show your team some love at the same time.

New York Mets New Era Red High Hip Pullover Hoodie, $70

Women's New York Mets '47 White/Royal Take Two Bonita Pullover Sweatshirt, $80

Women's New York Mets Pro Standard Royal Mash Up Pullover Sweatshirt, $75

Our Favorite Mets Caps For Women

Fanatics

New York Mets New Era Women's Bloom 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat, $30

More Must-Have Women's NY Mets Baseball Caps

New York Mets '47 Highgrove Cleanup Cap, $32

New York Mets '47 Slate Trucker Snapback Hat, $35

New York Mets Bagheera '47 Clean Up cap, $32

