New Mets owner Steve Cohen went all-in this season acquiring an elite roster of some of MLB's biggest, brightest and yes, highest-paid, stars. That's good news for long-suffering Mets fans whose team has seen the postseason just 10 times in the last 62 seasons. Cue collective sigh.

The Mets' 2022 season Wild Card-loss may have been a heartbreaker, but Max Scherzer, Pete Alonso and Justin Verlander are ushering a new era in New York. That means it's time to update your roster of Mets fan gear.

New York Mets Nike Statement Ball Game Pullover Hoodie, $100

New York Mets Starter Impact Hoodie Half-Zip Jacket, $180

The Best 2023 NY Mets Fan Gear For Men

Scherzer and Co. have their sights set on the 2023 Mets going all the way this season. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is new to the team after crushing Astros fans' hearts when he jettisoned Houston for New York in free agency this winter. Fans are already making Verlander's first-year Mets jersey a top seller. Add to your collection of collectibles with a cool Funko mini Max Scherzer. Alternatively, rep your favorite team while you're playing your second favorite game (golf) with these killer Mets-themed golf balls and tees.

Express Your Mets Fandom With A Personalized Or Player Jersey

Score yourself a personalized, 100% polyester Mets Jersey, available at Fanatics.

Mets Customizable Home Jersey, $150

Lindor 's No. 13 jersey has been a top seller since the 29-year-old got traded by the Cleveland Indians in 2021. That explains why the 29 year old's nickname is "Mr. Smile."

Francisco Lindor New York Mets Nike Alternate Replica Player Jersey (Royal), $135

More Must-Have NY Mets Jerseys For The 2023 Season

Max Scherzer New York Mets Nike Home Replica Player Jersey, $135

Pete Alonso No. 20 Player Jersey, $135

These Mets Hoodies Are A Total Home Run

Long before the season's evening's turn balmy, an afternoon spring or night game can get downright chilly. Fans needn't go cold on showing your team some love, in style naturally.

New York Mets Pro Standard Mash Up Logo Pullover Hoodie, $82

New York Mets Pro Standard Team Logo Pullover Hoodie, $100

New York Mets Fanatics Branded Blown Away Full-Zip Hoodie, $70

Our Favorite Men's Mets Caps

Show your New York Mets pride with a new snapback or fitted cap. Here are the top selling options on Fanatics.

New Era MLB Core Classic 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat, $40

More Must-Have Men's Mets Baseball Caps

New York Mets New Era Authentic Collection On Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat, $42

New York Mets '47 Slate Trucker Snapback Hat, $35

New York Mets Fanatics Branded Fundamental Shadow Snapback Hat, $28

