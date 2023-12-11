Amazon

This holiday shopping season has been a whirlwind of great deals. The Apple Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and Pixel Watch are all on deep discount right now, along with tons of other top-rated smartwatches. We even found a great smartwatch on sale for well under $100.

To make sure you get the smartwatch you want at the amazing price you deserve, we've rounded up the absolute best smartwatch deals from Amazon. We wouldn't want to miss out on savings this big and we figured you wouldn't either. Tap the buttons below to see all the smartwatch deals avilable right now, or read on for our top smartwatch deal picks.

Note: Smartwatches with 5G LTE integration will require an additional monthly fee from your cellular provider.

Get the Apple Watch 9 for 20% off on Amazon

Don't head to your local Apple store to get the best deal on a new Apple Watch. The best Apple Watch deals are at Amazon right now. Right now, pricing starts at $330 for the 41mm size and just $360 for the 45mm size (after Amazon coupon).

If you were to buy it directly from Apple, the 41mm would cost you $399 while the 45mm would cost $429.

Siri Health may be the best new upgrade in the Apple Watch 9. It makes starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far.

This makes the Apple Watch 9 a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Get the 41 mm Apple Watch 9:

Get the 45 mm Apple Watch 9:

Get the huge Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch for $70

If you're looking for the best smartwatch under $100, look no further than the 4.2-star-rated Amazfit Bip 5. An Amazon bestseller, this budget watch has a lot of the same features that pricer watches do. You can use it to answer calls (via Bluetooth), track your blood oxygen and stress levels, monitor your sleep quality, log all your workouts automatically with auto-detect and more. Amazon Alexa is built in for voice commands and smart home control.

Normally listed at $90, the Amazfit Bip 5 is on sale at Amazon now for $70.

Why we like the Amazfit Bip 5:

It features a large 1.91-inch screen. (It's noticeably bigger than the Apple Watch 9.)

It lasts for 10 days on a single charge with normal usage, or up to 26 days in its battery saver mode.

The under $100 price point is hard to beat, especially considering its advanced feature set.

Save more than 40% on the Google Pixel Watch



Regularly retailing for $350, Amazon dropped the price on the Wi-Fi version of the first generation Pixel Watch to just $200 this month. The retailer is also offering the Pixel Watch LTE for $250 (reduced from $400).

While the first generation Pixel Watch doesn't offer the same stress management tools or improved heart rate sensor as the new Pixel Watch 2, it's still a great smartwatch with tons of useful health and fitness features. And it happens to be on deep discount.

Top features of the Pixel Watch:

Leave your wallet at home and pay for things with Google Wallet on your watch.

Get turn-by-turn directions with Google Maps on your watch.

The watch is waterproof down to 50 meters so you can swim or shower with it on.

Respond to texts or make calls from your wrist.

Track 40 different exercises.

Track heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep activity.

Save more than $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2

It's not just the older Pixel Watch that's on sale -- the new-for-2023 Google Pixel Watch 2 is also discounted this holiday season. The newer version is made from aluminum, so it's slightly lighter than the original. It also features an upgraded processor, better battery life and increased Fitbit integration (with new tracking sensors to monitor stress, changes in skin temperature and more).

The Wi-Fi version lists for $350, but it's currently on sale at Amazon for $295.

Pixel Watch 2 with Wi-Fi, $295 (reduced from $350)

Pixel Watch 2 with 5G cellular, $350 (reduced from $400)

Get a Garmin smartwatch for 20% off: Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen levels and more. But what really sets it apart is the ability to customize the display to show you the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of that workout, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups or performance goals. When you pick one and tap start, the watch not only starts a timer but shows an animated display of how to perform the exercise you're doing in each interval.

If you don't want to use a preloaded routine, the Garmin app has a database of more than 1,400 exercises, categorized by which muscle groups they work. Build your own custom routine in the app on your phone. Then download it to your watch and get moving.

The premium fitness tracking smartwatch is on sale at Amazon for $320 right now (regularly priced at $400).

Top features of the Garmin Venu 2:

Preloaded workouts let you jump right into a session with no prep needed.

Create your own custom workouts in the Garmin Connect app and then access them from your watch.

Follow along to animated workouts on your wrist.

Set custom HIIT

Track heart rate, respiration and more during your workout.

Save 33% on Fitbit's most advanced stress management watch: Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers a Daily Stress Management Score, which gives insights into your body's reaction to stress and features mindfulness content to help lower stress levels.

That score is based on a combination of heart rate, body temperature, breathing, and electrical currents on the surface of your skin. The Sense 2 is the only Fitbit that tracks your body response all day and alerts you when you might need to take a break. During that break, it can guide you through breathing exercises or meditations to help you de-stress.

At the end of the day, you'll get daily reports that show when your physical stress levels spiked and dropped throughout the day so you can better identify patterns around when, where and why you're feeling stressed.

This advanced Fitbit smartwatch also tracks your sleep and gives you a daily readiness score based on your sleep quality, fitness level and workout history. The battery lasts over six days depending on activity.

Get the stress-busting sidekick while it's on sale at Amazon for just $230 (reduced from $300).

Shop more smartwatch deals to get before Christmas

