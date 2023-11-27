Walmart

Black Friday may be over, but serious Cyber Monday deals on the best TVs for watching sports are still alive, giving you even more chances to save. Alongside premium Samsung and Sony TVs, one of our favorite Cyber Monday TV deals is this chance to snag an AI-powered LG TV for under $500.

Walmart has dropped the price on this 4K TV by more than 30%, bringing the price from $600 down to $398. That's an incredible Cyber Monday deal on a quality TV packed with features that sports fans can depend on.

Get the 65" LG UQ9000 PUD series 4k TV for just $398

This LG 4K TV is one of the best options for sports fans looking for a bargain without sacrificing picture quality. The model boasts an AI-powered processor that automatically enhances both picture and sound- - including transforming any regular content into the sharper, more detailed 4K quality you want in a TV. That AI can even automatically adjust the screen brightness according to changing light levels in a room, so you're always getting the optimal brightness level.

You'll also get tons of other premium features normally reserved for pricier TVs, like a voice-activated interface, and automatically upgraded audio to turn any sound output into digital surround sound.

Sports fans can even get real-time updates directly on their TV, making it easy to stay on top of their favorite teams and the most important matches of the season—even when it's time to give the rest of the family a turn to pick what to watch.

Regularly priced at $600 for a 65" size, this model that can be yours for just $398 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

Shop more Cyber Monday TV deals at Walmart

