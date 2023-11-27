Even though Black Friday ended last week, serious Cyber Monday deals on the best TVs for watching sports are still pouring in, giving you even more chances to save. Alongside premium Samsung TVs and 8K TVs, one of our favorite under $1,000 Cyber Monday TV deals is this Sony Bravia XR.
Walmart has dropped the price on this 4K TV by over 40%, giving shoppers a chance to snag a 75-inch 4K TV for under $900. That's an incredible bargain on a quality TV, making this one of the best Cyber Monday deals for sports fans that we've seen this year.
75" Sony Bravia XR: $898 (40% off)
This Sony Bravia 4K TV features full array LED to deliver rich blacks and crisp contrast. Combine that with blur-free picture and you'll be able to catch every movement in every play with precision. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and even Neflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode so you can get a cinematic viewing experience from the comfort of home.
Sony's Cognitive Processor XR automatically enhances the picture to create the most detailed, true-to-life image possible. Plus, you get access to Bravia Core, a streaming app available exclusively on select Sony TVs. That's thousands of hours of free entertainment rolled into this incredible deal.
This major Cyber Monday deal at Walmart has slashed the price on the top-of-the-line TV to just $898 (reduced from $1,498).$898 at Walmart
Shop more Cyber Monday TV deals at Walmart
- CBS readers' favorite sports TV is 35% off: Samsung "The Frame," $798 and up (reduced from $1,000 and up)
- A 4K TV for under $200: Onn. 4K TV, $148
- An AI-powered LG TV for under $500: LG UQ9000 PUD series 4K TV, $398 (reduced from $600)
- Get 35% off an 8K TV: Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV, $3,189 (reduced from $5,000)
Related content on CBS Sports
- Walmart's Black Friday deal on this Samsung 8K TV is the best we've seen all year
- Walmart's Black Friday deals are live now: How to get Apple AirPods Pro for $169
- Apple Watch 9 dropped to its lowest price ever for Black Friday
- The Nike Cyber Monday sale starts now: Save up to 60% on Pegasus 40s, Jordans and more today
- The REI Cyber Week Sale is here: Save up to 50% on Hoka, Marmot, North Face and more