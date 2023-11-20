Samsung

Attention sports fans, Black Friday is this week. That means now is a great time to upgrade your TV viewing experience by taking advantage of the ultra low prices retailers are offering as they unveil their Black Friday deals.

The great TV deals are already rolling in but our favorite has to be the deep discounts we found on Samsung's The Frame during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale. The ideal combination of flat-screen TV and wall art, the Frame blends seamlessly into your home. This TV was named the top-selling option from CBS Essentials in 2022, and is a bestseller in 2023 as well.

With prices starting at just $789 for the 43-inch model, you can save on whichever size best fits your space.

Samsung 'The Frame' is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

It features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, The Frame offers Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount, which will allow you to display beautiful pieces of art through your television. You'll be able to showcase artwork from world-famous galleries and museums in the comfort of your living room. With a subscription to Samsung's Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,400 new and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists.

Prices start at $789 for the 43" size (reduced from $1,000). But the larger sizes are also on sale, making this one of the best Black Friday deals for sports fans.

What we like about The Frame:

The anti-reflection screen with matte display film eliminates most glare so you can enjoy watching TV without distraction.

The Quantum HDR processor delivers blacker blacks, brighter whites and all-around more vibrant color and precision detail.

Upload your own photos and artwork to display while it's in art mode, or use an optional Samsung subscription.

The built-in motion sensor can conserve power by turning off art mode when no one's in the room.

Shop all sizes of Samsung's popular TV:

Shop more Black Friday deals on Samsung TVs at Walmart:

