2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Kansas City Royals

The short reign of the Kansas City Royals is over. Technically it ended after the 2015 season, but even Dayton Moore has accepted it by now. Gone is Lorenzo Cain. Probably Mike Moustakas as well. While Eric Hosmer looks like he could stick around, it won't be enough to make this team a contender.

The team also has has a depleted farm system, which means a whole lot of mediocre players will be manning starting roles at the start of the 2017 season. It's the stuff deep sleepers are made of, but the situation doesn't lend itself to a ton of Fantasy relevance in February.

Salvador Perez is still a top-five catcher and Whit Merrifield will try to build off his breakout 2017. After that? This club is long on hope and short on answers.

Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

None. In fact, there aren't a lot of prospects who could make an impact for the Royals in 2018. This is a system that is light on talent, and what talent it does have is at the lower levels.

Things to Know

I have Whit Merrifield listed as a center fielder above, but that is only because I can't believe the Royals won't give Raul Mondesi a chance to start the year in the major leagues. Mondesi is sitll just 22 years old and crushed Triple-A pitching in 2017. If I'm wrong, Merrifield goes back to second and Paulo Orlando may get a shot in center.

Wonder why I'm so low on Danny Duffy? I'm trying to figure out what everyone else likes so much. Duffy is a 29-year-old fly ball pitcher who has never topped 180 innings and has a career 7.7 K/9 as a starter. He won't get the benefit of Cain chasing down long drives and he won't win many games on a team that will struggle to win 70. I don't want him in my Fantasy rotation.

Duffy, Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel are the only sure things in the Royals rotation right now. Expect a spring training battle for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots between Jake Junis, Jesse Hahn, Nathan Karns and Trevor Oaks.

There are plenty of deep sleepers on this squad. Alex Gordon could bounce back from a miserable 2017 to be serviceable, and Jorge Soler still has enormous power potential (though this is the last year we're allowed to use that word with him). But the most interesting sleeper may be Hunter Dozier. Dozier complied a .296/.366/.533 slash line in the minor leagues in 2016, but missed most of last year due to injury.

Kelvin Herrera is a risky proposition as your closer. Yes, he has top-10 potential. But there are real reasons to question if he'll be a Royal all season, and if it's dealt to a contender it seems likely he'll be a setup man.

Lineup & Rotation