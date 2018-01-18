2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Catcher Tiers 1.0
Thinking of making a heavy investment at catcher? Your options are limited, says Scott White, at a position more susceptible than most to random chance.
Do I have to?
Draft a catcher, I mean. Can't I just sit this one out?
If you don't get one of only a handful of standouts at the position, you might as well. Eight players in, we're already into The Fallback Options, which are typically late-rounders in a standard mixed league. So in a 12-team format, a full one-third of the league will have one such bottom-feeder. And in two-catcher leagues, forget it.
You could also make the case that the lines between tiers are the thinnest of any position and that it's actually more like Gary Sanchez, Buster Posey and everyone else. Salvador Perez and J.T. Realmuto have demonstrated uncommon durability for the position and Willson Contreras and Evan Gattis uncommon upside, so they get preferential treatment. But there's so much attrition at this abusive position that where most of these players ultimately rank will be determined by factors beyond their control.
Which is itself a reason to avoid a hefty investment.
The Elite: Gary Sanchez, Buster Posey
The Near-Elite: Willson Contreras
The Next-Best Things: Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Evan Gattis
The Fallback Options: Yadier Molina, Brian McCann
The Last Resorts: Jonathan Lucroy, Wilson Ramos, Austin Barnes, Yasmani Grandal, Welington Castillo, Mike Zunino, James McCann, Russell Martin
The Leftovers: Francisco Mejia, Matt Wieters, Alex Avila, Tyler Flowers, Kurt Suzuki, Jorge Alfaro, Travis d'Arnaud, Austin Hedges, Chance Sisco, Chris Iannetta, Stephen Vogt, Yan Gomes, Francisco Cervelli, Martin Maldonado, Jason Castro, Tucker Barnhart, Bruce Maxwell
-
