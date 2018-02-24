2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Top 30 position battles of spring training

Spring is sprung, and battles are to be won.

Not all are of great significance to Fantasy Baseball owners, but some are. These 30 are.

For some reason, I've ranked them. I don't know -- it's more fun that way. The criteria isn't terribly important, but it's basically the one of the most interest to me to the one of the least interest, whether because of the upside of the players involved or the legitimacy of the competition (because let's face it: not all of these jobs are truly up for grabs).

For each, I've declared a likely choice and a preferred choice, so draft accordingly. And look out for updates throughout spring training. As winners emerge, they'll be identified here.

Likely choices: McMahon, Parra

Preferred choice: Dahl, McMahon

Likely choices: Braun, Santana

Preferred choices: Braun, Santana

Likely choice: Bradley

Preferred choice: Bradley

Likely choices: Clevinger, Tomlin

Preferred choices: Clevinger, Salazar

Likely choices: Drury, Torres

Preferred choices: Andujar, Torres

Likely choice: Parker

Preferred choice: Parker

Likely choices: Duvall, Winker

Preferred choices: Duvall, Winker

Likely choice: Platoon

Preferred choice: Anything but a platoon

Likely choice: Gyorko

Preferred choice: Martinez

Likely choice: Gregerson

Preferred choice: Lyons

Likely choice: Vizcaino

Preferred choice: Minter

Likely choice: Robinson

Preferred choice: Calhoun

Likely choice: Claudio

Preferred choice: Kela

14. Blue Jays second baseman Candidates Yangervis Solarte TOR 2B Devon Travis TOR 2B

Likely choice: Travis

Preferred choice: Solarte

Likely choice: Hays

Preferred choice: Hays

Likely choice: Villar

Preferred choice: Villar

Likely choice: Pirela

Preferred choice: Pirela

Likely choice: Timeshare

Preferred choices: Gattis, Gonzalez

Likely choices: Almora, Baez

Preferred choices: Baez, Happ

Likely choice: Soria

Preferred choice: Soria

Likely choices: Gohara, Newcomb

Preferred choices: Gohara, Newcomb

Likely choices: Brinson, Maybin

Preferred choices: Brinson, Maybin

Likely choice: Musgrove

Preferred choice: Glasnow

Likely choices: Gallardo, Suter

Preferred choices: Suter, Woodruff

Likely choice: Fowler

Preferrred choice: Fowler

26. Red Sox first baseman Candidates Mitch Moreland BOS 1B Hanley Ramirez BOS DH

Likely choice: Ramirez

Preferred choice: Ramirez

Likely choice: Healthier of Matz and Wheeler

Preferred choice: Healthier of Matz and Wheeler

Likely choice: Gonzalez

Preferred choice: Smith

Likely choice: Romano

Preferred choice: Stephenson

Likely choice: Blanco/Jackson platoon

Preferred choice: Duggar