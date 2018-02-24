2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Top 30 position battles of spring training
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck is Eric Thames playing? Scott White looks at the top position battles this spring.
Spring is sprung, and battles are to be won.
Not all are of great significance to Fantasy Baseball owners, but some are. These 30 are.
For some reason, I've ranked them. I don't know -- it's more fun that way. The criteria isn't terribly important, but it's basically the one of the most interest to me to the one of the least interest, whether because of the upside of the players involved or the legitimacy of the competition (because let's face it: not all of these jobs are truly up for grabs).
For each, I've declared a likely choice and a preferred choice, so draft accordingly. And look out for updates throughout spring training. As winners emerge, they'll be identified here.
Likely choices: McMahon, Parra
Preferred choice: Dahl, McMahon
Likely choices: Braun, Santana
Preferred choices: Braun, Santana
Likely choice: Bradley
Preferred choice: Bradley
Likely choices: Clevinger, Tomlin
Preferred choices: Clevinger, Salazar
Likely choices: Drury, Torres
Preferred choices: Andujar, Torres
Likely choice: Parker
Preferred choice: Parker
Likely choices: Duvall, Winker
Preferred choices: Duvall, Winker
Likely choice: Platoon
Preferred choice: Anything but a platoon
Likely choice: Gyorko
Preferred choice: Martinez
Likely choice: Gregerson
Preferred choice: Lyons
Likely choice: Vizcaino
Preferred choice: Minter
Likely choice: Robinson
Preferred choice: Calhoun
Likely choice: Claudio
Preferred choice: Kela
Likely choice: Travis
Preferred choice: Solarte
Likely choice: Hays
Preferred choice: Hays
Likely choice: Villar
Preferred choice: Villar
Likely choice: Pirela
Preferred choice: Pirela
Likely choice: Timeshare
Preferred choices: Gattis, Gonzalez
Likely choices: Almora, Baez
Preferred choices: Baez, Happ
Likely choice: Soria
Preferred choice: Soria
|Candidates
|Aaron Blair ATL SP
|Luiz Gohara ATL SP
|Scott Kazmir ATL SP
|Sean Newcomb ATL SP
|Lucas Sims ATL SP
|Matt Wisler ATL RP
Likely choices: Gohara, Newcomb
Preferred choices: Gohara, Newcomb
|Candidates
|Lewis Brinson MIA CF
|Garrett Cooper MIA 3B
|Braxton Lee MIA RF
|Cameron Maybin MIA LF
|Magneuris Sierra MIA CF
|Scott Van Slyke MIA RF
Likely choices: Brinson, Maybin
Preferred choices: Brinson, Maybin
Likely choice: Musgrove
Preferred choice: Glasnow
|Candidates
|Yovani Gallardo MIL SP
|Junior Guerra MIL SP
|Wade Miley MIL SP
|Brent Suter MIL SP
|Aaron Wilkerson MIL RP
|Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
Likely choices: Gallardo, Suter
Preferred choices: Suter, Woodruff
Likely choice: Fowler
Preferrred choice: Fowler
Likely choice: Ramirez
Preferred choice: Ramirez
Likely choice: Healthier of Matz and Wheeler
Preferred choice: Healthier of Matz and Wheeler
Likely choice: Gonzalez
Preferred choice: Smith
Likely choice: Romano
Preferred choice: Stephenson
Likely choice: Blanco/Jackson platoon
Preferred choice: Duggar
