2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Top 30 position battles of spring training

Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck is Eric Thames playing? Scott White looks at the top position battles this spring.

Spring is sprung, and battles are to be won.

Not all are of great significance to Fantasy Baseball owners, but some are. These 30 are.

For some reason, I've ranked them. I don't know -- it's more fun that way. The criteria isn't terribly important, but it's basically the one of the most interest to me to the one of the least interest, whether because of the upside of the players involved or the legitimacy of the competition (because let's face it: not all of these jobs are truly up for grabs).

For each, I've declared a likely choice and a preferred choice, so draft accordingly. And look out for updates throughout spring training. As winners emerge, they'll be identified here.

1. Rockies first baseman/right fielder
Candidates
David Dahl COL LF
Ryan McMahon COL 3B
Gerardo Parra COL LF

Likely choices: McMahon, Parra
Preferred choice: Dahl, McMahon

2. Brewers first baseman/right fielder
Candidates
Ryan Braun MIL LF
Domingo Santana MIL RF
Eric Thames MIL 1B

Likely choices: Braun, Santana
Preferred choices: Braun, Santana

3. Diamondbacks closer
Candidates
Brad Boxberger ARI RP
Archie Bradley ARI RP
Yoshihisa Hirano ARI RP

Likely choice: Bradley
Preferred choice: Bradley

4. Indians fourth and fifth starters
Candidates
Mike Clevinger CLE SP
Danny Salazar CLE SP
Josh Tomlin CLE SP

Likely choices: Clevinger, Tomlin
Preferred choices: Clevinger, Salazar

5. Yankees second baseman/third baseman
Candidates
Miguel Andujar NYY 3B
Brandon Drury NYY 3B
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
Tyler Wade NYY 2B

Likely choices: Drury, Torres
Preferred choices: Andujar, Torres

6. Angels closer
Candidates
Cam Bedrosian LAA RP
Jim Johnson LAA RP
Blake Parker LAA RP

Likely choice: Parker
Preferred choice: Parker

7. Reds left fielder/right fielder
Candidates
Adam Duvall CIN LF
Scott Schebler CIN RF
Jesse Winker CIN RF

Likely choices: Duvall, Winker
Preferred choices: Duvall, Winker

8. Phillies right fielder
Candidates
Aaron Altherr PHI LF
Nick Williams PHI RF

Likely choice: Platoon
Preferred choice: Anything but a platoon

9. Cardinals first baseman/third baseman
Candidates
Jedd Gyorko STL 3B
Jose Martinez STL 1B

Likely choice: Gyorko
Preferred choice: Martinez

10. Cardinals closer
Candidates
Luke Gregerson STL RP
Tyler Lyons STL RP
Bud Norris STL RP

Likely choice: Gregerson
Preferred choice: Lyons

11. Braves closer
Candidates
A.J. Minter ATL RP
Arodys Vizcaino ATL RP

Likely choice: Vizcaino
Preferred choice: Minter

12. Rangers left fielder
Candidates
Willie Calhoun TEX LF
Drew Robinson TEX 3B

Likely choice: Robinson
Preferred choice: Calhoun

13. Rangers closer
Candidates
Alex Claudio TEX RP
Jake Diekman TEX RP
Keone Kela TEX RP

Likely choice: Claudio
Preferred choice: Kela

14. Blue Jays second baseman
Candidates
Yangervis Solarte TOR 2B
Devon Travis TOR 2B

Likely choice: Travis
Preferred choice: Solarte

15. Orioles right fielder
Candidates
Austin Hays BAL RF
Colby Rasmus BAL CF

Likely choice: Hays
Preferred choice: Hays

16. Brewers second baseman
Candidates
Hernan Perez MIL LF
Eric Sogard MIL 2B
Jonathan Villar MIL 2B

Likely choice: Villar
Preferred choice: Villar

17. Padres left fielder
Candidates
Jose Pirela SD LF
Hunter Renfroe SD RF

Likely choice: Pirela
Preferred choice: Pirela

18. Astros left fielder/designated hitter
Candidates
Derek Fisher HOU LF
Evan Gattis HOU C
Marwin Gonzalez HOU LF

Likely choice: Timeshare
Preferred choices: Gattis, Gonzalez

19. Cubs second baseman/center fielder
Candidates
Albert Almora CHC CF
Javier Baez CHC 2B
Ian Happ CHC CF

Likely choices: Almora, Baez
Preferred choices: Baez, Happ

20. White Sox closer
Candidates
Nate Jones CHW RP
Juan Minaya CHW RP
Joakim Soria CHW RP

Likely choice: Soria
Preferred choice: Soria

21. Braves fourth and fifth starters
Candidates
Aaron Blair ATL SP
Max Fried
Luiz Gohara ATL SP
Scott Kazmir ATL SP
Sean Newcomb ATL SP
Lucas Sims ATL SP
Matt Wisler ATL RP

Likely choices: Gohara, Newcomb
Preferred choices: Gohara, Newcomb

22. Marlins center fielder/right fielder
Candidates
Lewis Brinson MIA CF
Garrett Cooper MIA 3B
Braxton Lee MIA RF
Cameron Maybin MIA LF
Magneuris Sierra MIA CF
Scott Van Slyke MIA RF

Likely choices: Brinson, Maybin
Preferred choices: Brinson, Maybin

23. Pirates fifth starter
Candidates
Tyler Glasnow PIT SP
Joe Musgrove PIT SP

Likely choice: Musgrove
Preferred choice: Glasnow

24. Brewers fourth and fifth starters
Candidates
Yovani Gallardo MIL SP
Junior Guerra MIL SP
Wade Miley MIL SP
Brent Suter MIL SP
Aaron Wilkerson MIL RP
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP

Likely choices: Gallardo, Suter
Preferred choices: Suter, Woodruff

25. Athletics center fielder
Candidates
Dustin Fowler OAK RF
Boog Powell OAK CF
Jake Smolinski OAK CF

Likely choice: Fowler
Preferrred choice: Fowler

26. Red Sox first baseman
Candidates
Mitch Moreland BOS 1B
Hanley Ramirez BOS DH

Likely choice: Ramirez
Preferred choice: Ramirez

27. Mets fifth starter
Candidates
Robert Gsellman NYM SP
Steven Matz NYM SP
Zack Wheeler NYM SP

Likely choice: Healthier of Matz and Wheeler
Preferred choice: Healthier of Matz and Wheeler

28. Mets first baseman
Candidates
Adrian Gonzalez NYM 1B
Dominic Smith NYM 1B

Likely choice: Gonzalez
Preferred choice: Smith

29. Reds fifth starter
Candidates
Amir Garrett CIN SP
Tyler Mahle CIN SP
Sal Romano CIN SP
Robert Stephenson CIN RP

Likely choice: Romano
Preferred choice: Stephenson

30. Giants center fielder
Candidates
Gregor Blanco SF RF
Steven Duggar SF RF
Austin Jackson SF CF

Likely choice: Blanco/Jackson platoon
Preferred choice: Duggar

