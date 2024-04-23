I've said it before, and I'll say it again: nothing that's happened so far means anything yet. You may feel like this season is well worn already, with every player's destiny being firmly established, but the truth is it's less than 15 percent done. And in a sport with so little consistency from day to day and week to week that it takes 162 games to sort everything out, 15 percent might as well be nothing.

Just look at how quickly things can change still. Julio Rodriguez and Nico Hoerner entered last week batting .186 and .182, respectively. They exited it batting .276 and .289. That's not to say everything is right as rain with them now, but whatever concerns we might have had are certainly less acute. We've likewise already navigated full-blown freakouts for players like Trea Turner, Pete Alonso, Vinnie Pasquantino and Cedric Mullins and come out on the other side of them. When we're still at a point in the season when a player can completely reverse his fortunes in the span of a week, again, nothing means anything yet.

So when will nothing become something? I've always subscribed to the six-week rule, meaning that only after six weeks should we begin assessing players on their performance. Notice I say "begin." By no means am i suggesting that everything will be known after six weeks. After six weeks last year, Gunnar Henderson was batting .170 with a .651 OPS, and it's fair to say things got better from there.

Henderson was obviously a special case, being a highly regarded prospect in his first full major-league season, and you'll of course want to exercise prudence in such cases. But generally speaking, six weeks is enough time for a player to pull out of an early-season funk, if that's all it is. It also leaves ample time to right the ship if you don't like where it's headed. Were I to put the cutoff at, say, a month instead ... well, here's where some players' numbers stood at that point last season.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bobby Witt: .222, 4 HR, 7 SB, .659 OPS

.222, 4 HR, 7 SB, .659 OPS Julio Rodriguez: .239, 5 HR, 6 SB, .743 OPS

.239, 5 HR, 6 SB, .743 OPS Mookie Betts: .235, 4 HR, 1 SB, .781 OPS

.235, 4 HR, 1 SB, .781 OPS Juan Soto: .202, 5 HR, .757 OPS

.202, 5 HR, .757 OPS Francisco Lindor: .218, 4 HR, 2 SB, .762 OPS

.218, 4 HR, 2 SB, .762 OPS C.J. Abrams: .225, 2 HR, 3 SB, .678 OPS

.225, 2 HR, 3 SB, .678 OPS Luis Robert: .213, 5 HR, .662 OPS

.213, 5 HR, .662 OPS Alex Bregman: .219, 3 HR, .697 OPS

.219, 3 HR, .697 OPS Josh Naylor: .212, 3 HR, .612 OPS

.212, 3 HR, .612 OPS Christian Yelich: .224, 3 HR. 5 SB, .656 OPS

.224, 3 HR. 5 SB, .656 OPS Triston Casas: .133, 3 HR, .576 OPS

.133, 3 HR, .576 OPS Spencer Torkelson: .206, 2 HR, .575 OPS

.206, 2 HR, .575 OPS Marcell Ozuna: .085, 2 HR, .397 OPS



.085, 2 HR, .397 OPS Kodai Senga: 4.15 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 26 IP

4.15 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 26 IP Blake Snell: 5.48 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 23 IP

5.48 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 23 IP Chris Bassitt: 5.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 IP

5.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 IP Michael Wacha: 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 25 1/3 IP

Clearly, a month isn't long enough, and getting back to this season, we're not even a month in yet.

Of course, I've made my share of adds and drops already, as have you, so I'm not saying your team must exist in total stasis until six weeks have passed. But any exceptions to the six-week rule must be applied with the utmost care. More than poor performance, what might cause me to sound the alarm prior to six weeks is if certain skill indicators are trailing, like a lack of whiffs for a pitcher or a lack of exit velocity for a hitter. It's also true that the realities of roster space may force you into a decision before six weeks have passed, at least for your lesser investments. For the early picks, though -- say, your first 10 -- you almost can't be too patient. The earlier you take a player, the longer you should wait for him to come around.

Ultimately, what I'm trying to say here is to chill out already. A number of highly regarded players are underperforming still -- and may be for several more weeks -- but it's totally normal. It doesn't mean there won't be any busts this year, but the numbers to date won't help us much in predicting them.

In the interest of staving off all the but-what-abouts that are sure to follow, I've compiled a do-not-drop list. The concept is pretty simple: these players are too good to drop, regardless of how you feel about their performance so far. It's always precarious putting together a one-size-fits-all list given the various league depths and scoring formats, so to help with that, I've added labels to distinguish between Head-to-Head leagues (which tend to be shallower) and Rotisserie leagues (which tend to be deeper).

And obviously, just because a player isn't on this list doesn't mean you have to drop him. Prudence, people! I promise you have it.

Catcher

H2H and Roto

1) Adley Rutschman

2) William Contreras

3) Will Smith

4) Yainer Diaz

5) J.T. Realmuto

6) Salvador Perez

Roto only

7) Cal Raleigh

8) Willson Contreras

9) Jonah Heim

10) Luis Campusano

11) Logan O'Hoppe

First base

H2H and Roto

1) Freddie Freeman

2) Matt Olson

3) Bryce Harper

4) Pete Alonso

5) Vladimir Guerrero

6) Cody Bellinger

7) Josh Naylor

8) Christian Walker

9) Spencer Steer

10) Paul Goldschmidt

11) Yandy Diaz

12) Vinnie Pasquantino

13) Triston Casas

Roto only

14) Michael Busch

15) Rhys Hoskins

16) Spencer Torkelson

17) Christian Encarnacion-Strand

18) Jake Burger

19) Isaac Paredes

20) Alec Bohm

Second base

H2H and Roto

1) Mookie Betts

2) Jose Altuve

3) Marcus Semien

4) Ozzie Albies

5) Ketel Marte

Roto only

6) Gleyber Torres

7) Ha-seong Kim

8) Nico Hoerner

9) Andres Gimenez

10) Jordan Westburg

11) Zack Gelof

12) Jackson Holliday

13) Luis Arraez

14) Nolan Gorman

15) Bryson Stott

16) Thairo Estrada

Third base

H2H and Roto

1) Jose Ramirez

2) Austin Riley

3) Elly De La Cruz

4) Rafael Devers

5) Gunnar Henderson

6) Manny Machado

7) Alex Bregman

8) Spencer Steer

9) Nolan Arenado

10) Max Muncy

Roto only

11) Ha-seong Kim

12) Michael Busch

13) Jordan Westburg

14) Royce Lewis

15) Jake Burger

16) Ke'Bryan Hayes

17) Cristopher Morel

18) Isaac Paredes

19) Alec Bohm

Shortstop

H2H and Roto

1) Bobby Witt

2) Mookie Betts

3) Trea Turner

4) Elly De La Cruz

5) Francisco Lindor

6) Corey Seager

7) Gunnar Henderson

8) C.J. Abrams

9) Bo Bichette

10) Oneil Cruz

11) Anthony Volpe

Roto only

12) Ha-seong Kim

13) Nico Hoerner

14) Xander Bogaerts

15) Dansby Swanson

16) Jackson Holliday

17) Carlos Correa

18) Willy Adames

19) Jackson Merrill

20) Thairo Estrada

Outfield

H2H and Roto

1) Ronald Acuna

2) Mookie Betts

3) Kyle Tucker

4) Fernando Tatis

5) Juan Soto

6) Julio Rodriguez

7) Corbin Carroll

8) Aaron Judge

9) Yordan Alvarez

10) Mike Trout

11) Michael Harris

12) Adolis Garcia

13) Randy Arozarena

14) Cody Bellinger

15) Kyle Schwarber

16) Spencer Steer

17) Nolan Jones

18) Christian Yelich

19) Jazz Chisholm

20) Wyatt Langford

21) Teoscar Hernandez

22) Evan Carter

23) Jackson Chourio

24) Bryan Reynolds

25) Luis Robert

26) Steven Kwan

Roto only

27) Joshua Lowe

28) George Springer

29) Nick Castellanos

30) Colton Cowser

31) Jarren Duran

32) Tyler O'Neill

33) Seiya Suzuki

34) Lane Thomas

35) Christopher Morel

36) Riley Greene

37) Taylor Ward

38) Cedric Mullins

39) Starling Marte

40) Brandon Nimmo

41) Ian Happ

42) Lourdes Gurriel

43) Anthony Santander

44) Jorge Soler

45) Giancarlo Stanton

46) Jung-Hoo Lee

Designated hitter

H2H and Roto

1) Shohei Ohtani

2) Marcell Ozuna

Starting pitcher

H2H and Roto

1) Corbin Burnes

2) Zack Wheeler

3) Luis Castillo

4) Pablo Lopez

5) Tarik Skubal

6) Zac Gallen

7) Logan Webb

8) Tyler Glasnow

9) Cole Ragans

10) Yoshinobu Yamamoto

11) Kevin Gausman

12) Aaron Nola

13) George Kirby

14) Freddy Peralta

15) Dylan Cease

16) Logan Gilbert

17) Max Fried

18) Grayson Rodriguez

19) Chris Sale

20) Justin Steele

21) Framber Valdez

22) Jared Jones

23) Bobby Miller

24) Zach Eflin

25) Blake Snell

26) Jesus Luzardo

27) Joe Ryan

28) Merrill Kelly

29) Chris Bassitt

30) Joe Musgrove

31) Bailey Ober

32) Sonny Gray

33) Mitch Keller

34) Tanner Bibee

35) Walker Buehler

36) Gerrit Cole

37) Jose Berrios

38) Justin Verlander

39) Reid Detmers

40) Hunter Greene

41) Max Scherzer

42) Shota Imanaga

43) Nick Lodolo

44) Kutter Crawford

45) Cristopher Sanchez

46) Jack Flaherty

47) Tanner Houck

48) Kodai Senga

49) Nick Pivetta

50) Nathan Eovaldi

51) Michael King

52) Jordan Montgomery

53) Bryce Miller

54) Nestor Cortes

55) Aaron Civale

56) Ranger Suarez

Relief pitcher

H2H and Roto

1) Cole Ragans

2) Edwin Diaz

3) Josh Hader

4) Emmanuel Clase

5) Camilo Doval

6) Raisel Iglesias

7) Garrett Crochet

8) Craig Kimbrel

9) Jordan Romano

10) Ryan Pepiot

11) David Bednar

12) Alexis Diaz

13) Evan Phillips

14) Ryan Helsley

15) Robert Suarez

16) Clay Holmes

17) Nick Pivetta

18) Michael King

19) Kirby Yates