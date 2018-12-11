2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects: Second base rankings, dynasty targets from MLB insider

Second base is sometimes a throwaway position in Fantasy Baseball, so when you can nab a prospect with true value, it can be a huge score. There's no better time like the present to look at 2019 Fantasy Baseball dynasty rankings for second base. There are a number of 2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects who are on the verge of making big-league contributions, including several players with game-winning upside. Before you make any moves, you'll want to check out the latest 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for second base from SportsLine's Scott White.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst and has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year. He was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

The top 10 Fantasy Baseball second basemen you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season.

8. Vidal Brujan, Rays

Brujan is more of the long-term bet, and an exciting one at that, combining an exceptional batting eye with transcendent speed. The switch-hitter might just develop power, too, judging by his numbers from the left side of the plate and the fact four of his homers came after his August promotion to high Class A.

9. Jahmai Jones, Angels

Jones ranked among the most exciting outfield prospects at the start of 2018, making his move to second base an intriguing development for dynasty owners, but a decline in bat skills accompanied it. He's athletic enough to turn things around in the upper levels, but his power numbers in particular have left much to be desired outside of the hitter-friendly California League.

10. Shed Long, Reds

Long's numbers have declined a little with each step up the minor-league ladder, but he still offers the power-speed combo that'll always be of interest in Rotisserie leagues. He's nearing the point where he'll either get his shot or not, which largely depends on what the Reds decide to do with Scooter Gennett and, subsequently, Nick Senzel.

