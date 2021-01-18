To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 1.0: Catcher | First base | Second base

Below are the second base tiers for 2021, depicting a position with few assurances at the top and little to fall back on later.

The Elite: DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Ozzie Albies, Whit Merrifield

The Next-Best Things: Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve, Cavan Biggio, Keston Hiura, Brandon Lowe, Max Muncy, Jeff McNeil, Mike Moustakas

The Fallback Options: Nick Madrigal, Dylan Moore, Tommy La Stella, Jake Cronenworth, David Fletcher†

The Last Resorts: Chris Taylor, Jonathan Villar^

The Deep-Leaguers: Gavin Lux, Jurickson Profar, Jean Segura, Nick Solak, Scott Kingery, Jon Berti^, Ty France, Garrett Hampson^

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Kolten Wong, Jazz Chisholm, Ryan McMahon, Wilmer Flores, Donovan Solano, Luis Arraez, Starlin Castro, Jonathan Schoop, Rougned Odor, Cesar Hernandez, Hanser Alberto, Luis Urias, Brendan Rodgers, Shed Long, Niko Goodrum, Dee Strange-Gordon, Adam Frazier, Nico Hoerner, Kevin Newman

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues