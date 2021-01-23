To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 1.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the third base tiers for 2021, which reflect the beating the position took in 2020. It makes for an unusually large middle tier comprised mostly of bounce-back candidates, but few assurances overall.

The Super Elite: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Manny Machado, Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado, Anthony Rendon, DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Rafael Devers

The Next-Best Things: Cavan Biggio, Eugenio Suarez, Max Muncy, Matt Chapman, Gio Urshela, Yoan Moncada, Kris Bryant, Josh Donaldson

The Fallback Options: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Alec Bohm

The Last Resorts: Justin Turner, J.D. Davis, Andres Gimenez, Jeimer Candelario, Kyle Seager, Tommy Edman^

The Deep-Leaguers: Austin Riley, Eduardo Escobar, Jean Segura, Brian Anderson

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Carter Kieboom, Maikel Franco, Yandy Diaz, Evan Longoria, Spencer Torkelson, Ryan McMahon, Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brad Miller, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Isaac Paredes, Luis Urias, Travis Shaw, Edwin Rios, Matt Carpenter

^ one tier lower in points leagues