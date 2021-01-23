To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 1.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the outfield tiers for 2021, depicting a position that will dominate the first round of every draft but then peter out until the middle rounds.

The Super Elite: Ronald Acuna, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Christian Yelich

The Elite: Cody Bellinger, Bryce Harper

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Marcell Ozuna, Kyle Tucker, Aaron Judge, George Springer, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert^, Starling Marte^

The Next-Best Things: (J.D. Martinez), (Nelson Cruz), (Yordan Alvarez), Charlie Blackmon, Trent Grisham, Nick Castellanos, Cavan Biggio, (Giancarlo Stanton), Brandon Lowe, Dominic Smith, Randy Arozarena, Wil Myers, Teoscar Hernandez, Michael Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski, Lourdes Gurriel, Joey Gallo^, Jeff McNeil, Austin Meadows, Michael Brantley†, Max Kepler†

The Fallback Options: (Jorge Soler), Tommy Pham, Eddie Rosario, Dylan Moore, (Franmil Reyes), Anthony Santander, Trey Mancini, Clint Frazier, Ryan Mountcastle, A.J. Pollock, Kyle Lewis, Ramon Laureano, Alex Verdugo, Mark Canha†, Byron Buxton^, Dylan Carlson,, Jesse Winker, Ian Happ

The Last Resorts: Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig, Lorenzo Cain, Andrew Benintendi, Victor Robles^, Andrew McCutchen, (Shohei Ohtani), Alex Kirilloff, David Dahl, Nick Senzel, (Willie Calhoun), Jarred Kelenic, Tommy Edman^, Aaron Hicks, Brandon Nimmo†

The Deep-Leaguers: Mitch Haniger, Randal Grichuk, Kole Calhoun, Nick Solak, Kyle Schwarber, Daulton Varsho^, Joc Pederson, Jon Berti^, Garrett Hampson^, Hunter Dozier, Cristian Pache, Hunter Renfroe^, Adam Eaton

The Leftovers: Jurickson Profar, Shin-Soo Choo, Avisail Garcia, Leody Taveras, Jackie Bradley, Kevin Pillar, Victor Reyes, Raimel Tapia, David Peralta, Bryan Reynolds, Justin Upton, (Khris Davis), Adam Duvall, Sam Hilliard, Gregory Polanco, Shogo Akiyama, Robbie Grossman, Jason Heyward, Ryan Braun, Jo Adell, Miguel Andujar, Austin Slater, Stephen Piscotty, Austin Hays, Aristides Aquino, Julio Rodriguez, Alex Dickerson, Corey Dickerson, Michael Chavis, Ian Desmond, Sam Haggerty, Magneuris Sierra, Nomar Mazara, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, DJ Stewart

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only