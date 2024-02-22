One thing that's consistently true about our annual Head-to-Head points salary cap draft (also known as an auction): Nobody wants to live in the middle.
The studs all command a premium, blowing out my already generous salary projections as every bid becomes a sort of dare to abandon all budget discipline. (Topping the charts in this draft, unsurprisingly, was Ronald Acuna, whose $67 salary was $18 more than anyone else.)
But as the high-ends push higher and higher and our budgets stretch further and further, little of our $260 allotment remains for what's normally the heart of the draft.
And so, removed from that context, bids like Matt McLain for $12, C.J. Abrams for $8, Joshua Lowe for $7 and Ketel Marte for $7 seem like ridiculous values. In a certain respect, they are. But the goal of a salary cap draft -- or any draft, for that matter -- isn't actually to make the most efficient use of one's resources. It's to lay a winning foundation.
The Head-to-Head points format is the most forgiving format, not only in the sense that all statistical contributions go into the same scoring bucket, but also in the sense that everything is replaceable. Each team starts only 16 players (nine hitters and seven pitchers), and in all, only 252 players are rostered. What it means is that there are fewer ways for a roster to go wrong and more possible solutions when it does.
With more than enough good players to go around, it's not enough to have merely good players. What you need are great players, the kind that you'd never dream of swapping for anything on the waiver wire, fertile though it may be, and that you'd give up a third of your roster to acquire midseason. As many studs as possible -- that's the winning foundation in a league so shallow -- and those who fare best are those who trust themselves to fill in the gaps on the cheap, whether that's during the draft itself or off the waiver wire over the course of the year.
How do I know? The headline may call it a mock, but this draft is for an actual league that we play out every year. And most of us keep coming back for more.
- Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@RaymondAtherton)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
- Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
- Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)
- Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)
- Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack (@NMimi)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
- Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Just a few more observations before we get to the results:
- I've mentioned some of the discounts for mid-range targets already, but others on the slightly higher end include Bo Bichette for $19, Adolis Garcia for $15 and Randy Arozarena for $15. Bryson Stott and Anthony Santander for $1 each were the most extreme values of all, and as with any salary cap draft, the timing of their nominations played a role in them going for what they did. But I'll note that both have clear limits to their upside that make them no more than respectable starters, which is not much higher than replacement level in this format.
- Clearly, our dollars were designated for the most impactful players, which generally don't include catchers and relief pitchers. They're not the highest scorers to begin with, and when you factor in that only 12 of the former and 24 of the latter are started, with little reason for any team to carry a backup, there's an obvious surplus as well. Catcher and relief pitcher values were among the most suppressed in the middle tiers, then, with examples including William Contreras for $9, Willson Contreras for $1, Camilo Doval for $6 and David Bednar for $4.
- Adding to the surplus at relief pitcher in this format are starting pitchers with relief pitcher eligibility. They can be used in lieu of closers and even have a chance of outscoring them over a full season. You'll notice Chris Towers tried to corner the market for those, drafting five (Chris Paddack, Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Reynaldo Lopez and Cody Bradford).
- The position that held its value even through the middle stages of the draft was starting pitcher. More are required in this format given the advantages of streaming, particularly for two-start weeks.You may be less impressed with the values there.
- Speaking as someone who's won the league in three of its eight years in existence, I'm satisfied with the way my team turned out. I wanted two of the top nine outfielders for about $40 each and had to settle for just one (Fernando Tatis) at $45. I also wanted Matt Olson for about $40 but had to fall back on Vinnie Pasquantino ($11), distributing the savings between shortstop (Corey Seager) and third base (Alex Bregman). Pasquantino's plate discipline gives him a chance to be a stud in this format if he can overcome the Royals lineup and last year's shoulder surgery, but seeing Christian Walker go for $11 and Triston Casas for $10 made the Pasquantino purchase probably my least favorite.
- Three participants -- Greg Lathrop, Chris Mitchell and Kayla Walz -- may have been scared off by some of the biggest bids because they ended up having more money than they needed to dominate the middle portion of the draft. Rather than leave money on the table, Greg threw all his remaining dollars at Nate Lowe, which is why the first baseman's cost ended up being so high.
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
RAYMOND ATHERTON
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Adley Rutschman, BAL
21
|
Juan Soto, OF, NYY
49
Will Smith, LAD
12
|
Corbin Burnes, SP, BAL
39
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
10
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD
26
William Contreras, MIL
9
|
Gunnar Henderson, SS, BAL
24
Yainer Diaz, HOU
4
|
Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
21
Sean Murphy, ATL
4
|
Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL
20
Mitch Garver, SEA
4
|
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
16
Salvador Perez, KC
2
|
Eury Perez, SP, MIA
15
Bo Naylor, CLE
2
|
Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE
9
Willson Contreras, STL
1
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD
7
Cal Raleigh, SEA
1
|
Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD
5
Logan O'Hoppe, LAA
1
|
Steven Kwan, OF, CLE
5
Jonah Heim, TEX
1
|
J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA
3
FIRST BASE
|
|
Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Andres Munoz, RP, SEA
2
Matt Olson, ATL
44
|
Reese Olson, SP, DET
2
Freddie Freeman, LAD
43
|
Paul Skenes, SP, PIT
1
Bryce Harper, PHI
40
|
Jose Alvarado, RP, PHI
1
Pete Alonso, NYM
31
|
Edouard Julien, 2B, MIN
1
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
29
|
Colt Keith, 3B, DET
1
Nate Lowe, TEX
19
|
Tyler Black, 3B, MIL
1
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
18
|
B_DON
|
Yandy Diaz, TB
13
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Spencer Torkelson, DET
12
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
67
Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
11
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
32
Christian Walker, ARI
11
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
32
Triston Casas, BOS
10
|
Max Fried, SP, ATL
25
Josh Naylor, CLE
9
|
Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC
17
Justin Turner, TOR
5
|
Josh Hader, RP, HOU
17
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN
3
|
Spencer Steer, OF, CIN
14
Rhys Hoskins, MIL
2
|
Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
12
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
1
|
Matt McLain, 2B, CIN
12
SECOND BASE
|
|
Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET
12
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
6
Jose Altuve, HOU
32
|
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
3
Ozzie Albies, ATL
32
|
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
2
Marcus Semien, TEX
30
|
Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI
2
Nico Hoerner, CHC
17
|
Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET
1
Matt McLain, CIN
12
|
Jon Gray, SP, TEX
1
Gleyber Torres, NYY
10
|
Isaac Paredes, 3B, TB
1
Ha-seong Kim, SD
8
|
Bryce Elder, SP, ATL
1
Ketel Marte, ARI
7
|
Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA
1
Zack Gelof, OAK
7
|
Michael Wacha, SP, KC
1
Tommy Edman, STL
6
|
Cal Raleigh, C, SEA
1
Luis Arraez, MIA
6
|
BRANT CHESSER
|
Andres Gimenez, CLE
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Nolan Gorman, STL
3
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
46
Brandon Lowe, TB
2
|
Bobby Witt, SS, KC
40
Bryson Stott, PHI
1
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
31
Jeff McNeil, NYM
1
|
Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA
28
Edouard Julien, MIN
1
|
Michael Harris, OF, ATL
28
Gavin Lux, LAD
1
|
Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
10
THIRD BASE
|
|
Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
9
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Ha-seong Kim, 2B, SD
8
Jose Ramirez, CLE
38
|
Hunter Brown, SP, HOU
7
Rafael Devers, BOS
33
|
Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX
7
Austin Riley, ATL
28
|
Cristian Javier, SP, HOU
7
Alex Bregman, HOU
27
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
7
Manny Machado, SD
23
|
Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN
6
Nolan Arenado, STL
17
|
Camilo Doval, RP, SF
6
Royce Lewis, MIN
16
|
Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE
4
Max Muncy, LAD
9
|
Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI
4
Jeimer Candelario, CIN
4
|
Sean Murphy, C, ATL
4
Josh Jung, TEX
3
|
MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS
3
Alec Bohm, PHI
2
|
Marcus Stroman, SP, NYY
3
Jake Burger, MIA
2
|
Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA
1
Noelvi Marte, CIN
2
|
Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
1
Junior Caminero, TB
1
|
NICK FOX
|
Isaac Paredes, TB
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Colt Keith, DET
1
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD
41
Tyler Black, MIL
1
|
Trea Turner, SS, PHI
38
SHORTSTOP
|
|
Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX
30
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
29
Bobby Witt, KC
40
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
28
Trea Turner, PHI
38
|
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
18
Corey Seager, TEX
32
|
Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY
16
Francisco Lindor, NYM
29
|
Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL
12
Elly De La Cruz, CIN
24
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
10
Gunnar Henderson, BAL
24
|
Yu Darvish, SP, SD
8
Bo Bichette, TOR
19
|
Tommy Edman, 2B, STL
6
Oneil Cruz, PIT
15
|
Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC
5
Jackson Holliday, BAL
14
|
Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
4
Xander Bogaerts, SD
12
|
Yainer Diaz, C, HOU
4
C.J. Abrams, WAS
8
|
DL Hall, RP, MIL
3
Dansby Swanson, CHC
3
|
Jung-Hoo Lee, OF, SF
2
J.P. Crawford, SEA
3
|
Kris Bryant, OF, COL
2
Anthony Volpe, NYY
2
|
Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL
1
Carlos Correa, MIN
2
|
Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
1
Willy Adames, MIL
1
|
Clay Holmes, RP, NYY
1
OUTFIELD
|
|
Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
NATHAN JUDAH
|
Ronald Acuna, ATL
67
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Juan Soto, NYY
49
|
Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
47
Mookie Betts, LAD
47
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
43
Aaron Judge, NYY
47
|
Logan Webb, SP, SF
28
Kyle Tucker, HOU
46
|
Kodai Senga, SP, NYM
19
Fernando Tatis, SD
45
|
Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
15
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
44
|
Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI
14
Corbin Carroll, ARI
42
|
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
12
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
40
|
Tanner Bibee, SP, CLE
12
Michael Harris, ATL
28
|
George Springer, OF, TOR
10
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
27
|
Triston Casas, 1B, BOS
10
Mike Trout, LAA
25
|
Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
9
Luis Robert, CHW
24
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL
7
Christian Yelich, MIL
21
|
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR
7
Cody Bellinger, CHC
17
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
7
Adolis Garcia, TEX
15
|
Ryan Pepiot, RP, TB
7
Randy Arozarena, TB
15
|
Mitch Garver, C, SEA
4
Jazz Chisholm, MIA
15
|
Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN
3
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
14
|
Gavin Stone, SP, LAD
2
Spencer Steer, CIN
14
|
Alek Manoah, SP, TOR
2
Nolan Jones, COL
13
|
Chas McCormick, OF, HOU
1
Jackson Chourio, MIL
12
|
Willy Adames, SS, MIL
1
George Springer, TOR
10
|
GREG LATHROP
|
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
9
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jordan Walker, STL
9
|
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
33
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
9
|
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD
32
Evan Carter, TEX
8
|
Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR
31
Riley Greene, DET
8
|
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
25
Joshua Lowe, TB
7
|
Cole Ragans, RP, KC
24
Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
7
|
Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL
23
Nick Castellanos, PHI
7
|
Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX
19
Ian Happ, CHC
7
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
14
Wyatt Langford, TEX
7
|
Joe Ryan, SP, MIN
11
Cedric Mullins, BAL
6
|
Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR
9
Steven Kwan, CLE
5
|
C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS
8
Jorge Soler, SF
4
|
Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
7
Masataka Yoshida, BOS
3
|
Jorge Soler, OF, SF
4
Lane Thomas, WAS
2
|
David Bednar, RP, PIT
4
Jung-Hoo Lee, SF
2
|
Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB
4
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
2
|
Marcell Ozuna, DH, ATL
3
Kris Bryant, COL
2
|
Josh Jung, 3B, TEX
3
Anthony Santander, BAL
1
|
Jake Burger, 3B, MIA
2
Chas McCormick, HOU
1
|
Salvador Perez, C, KC
2
Kerry Carpenter, DET
1
|
Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI
1
Esteury Ruiz, OAK
1
|
A.J. Puk, RP, MIA
1
Starling Marte, NYM
1
|
NICK MIMIKOS
|
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
PLAYER
SALARY
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
47
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
41
|
Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
44
Byron Buxton, MIN
4
|
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
44
Marcell Ozuna, ATL
3
|
Blake Snell, SP, SD
24
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
1
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA
20
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
17
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Jazz Chisholm, OF, MIA
15
Spencer Strider, ATL
45
|
Jordan Walker, OF, STL
9
Gerrit Cole, NYY
44
|
Bailey Ober, SP, MIN
9
Corbin Burnes, BAL
39
|
Evan Phillips, RP, LAD
7
Zack Wheeler, PHI
32
|
Erick Fedde, SP, CHW
4
Luis Castillo, SEA
32
|
Ryan Helsley, RP, STL
4
Zac Gallen, ARI
32
|
Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL
3
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
32
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
3
Kevin Gausman, TOR
31
|
Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY
2
Pablo Lopez, MIN
30
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
2
Framber Valdez, HOU
29
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
2
Logan Webb, SF
28
|
Casey Mize, SP, DET
1
Tarik Skubal, DET
28
|
Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL
1
Logan Gilbert, SEA
28
|
Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAK
1
Aaron Nola, PHI
27
|
Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA
1
Tyler Glasnow, LAD
26
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
George Kirby, SEA
26
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Max Fried, ATL
25
|
Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
44
Blake Snell, SD
24
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
32
Freddy Peralta, MIL
23
|
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
29
Bobby Miller, LAD
22
|
Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN
24
Dylan Cease, CHW
21
|
Dylan Cease, SP, CHW
21
Jesus Luzardo, MIA
20
|
Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX
15
Grayson Rodriguez, BAL
20
|
Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
15
Kodai Senga, NYM
19
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
12
Justin Steele, CHC
18
|
Hunter Greene, SP, CIN
10
Zach Eflin, TB
17
|
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX
10
Joe Musgrove, SD
16
|
Justin Verlander, SP, HOU
10
Carlos Rodon, NYY
16
|
Nick Pivetta, RP, BOS
7
Eury Perez, MIA
15
|
Lucas Giolito, SP, BOS
4
Merrill Kelly, ARI
14
|
Byron Buxton, DH, MIN
4
Walker Buehler, LAD
14
|
Craig Kimbrel, RP, BAL
4
Mitch Keller, PIT
12
|
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
3
Tanner Bibee, CLE
12
|
James Paxton, SP, LAD
3
Joe Ryan, MIN
11
|
Brayan Bello, SP, BOS
2
Justin Verlander, HOU
10
|
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, MIL
2
Shane Bieber, CLE
10
|
Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS
2
Hunter Greene, CIN
10
|
Starling Marte, OF, NYM
1
Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
10
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Chris Sale, ATL
9
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Chris Bassitt, TOR
9
|
Spencer Strider, SP, ATL
45
Bailey Ober, MIN
9
|
Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI
40
Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI
9
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
29
Sonny Gray, STL
8
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
23
Yu Darvish, SD
8
|
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
21
Bryce Miller, SEA
8
|
Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC
17
Jordan Montgomery, TEX
7
|
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
14
Cristian Javier, HOU
7
|
Chris Sale, SP, ATL
9
Hunter Brown, HOU
7
|
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, ARI
9
Jose Berrios, TOR
6
|
Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
9
Bryan Woo, SEA
6
|
William Contreras, C, MIL
9
Shota Imanaga, CHC
5
|
Jordan Montgomery, SP, TEX
7
Emmet Sheehan, LAD
5
|
Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA
6
Gavin Williams, CLE
4
|
Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN
5
Kyle Bradish, BAL
4
|
Jeimer Candelario, 3B, CIN
4
Lucas Giolito, BOS
4
|
Max Scherzer, SP, TEX
3
Nick Lodolo, CIN
4
|
Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS
3
Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
4
|
Luis Severino, SP, NYM
2
Erick Fedde, CHW
4
|
Tanner Scott, RP, MIA
2
Charlie Morton, ATL
3
|
Bo Naylor, C, CLE
2
Triston McKenzie, CLE
3
|
Lance Lynn, SP, STL
1
Andrew Abbott, CIN
3
|
CHRIS TOWERS
|
Kyle Harrison, SF
3
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Shane Baz, TB
3
|
Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
40
Nestor Cortes, NYY
3
|
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
38
Max Scherzer, TEX
3
|
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN
30
James Paxton, LAD
3
|
George Kirby, SP, SEA
26
Marcus Stroman, NYY
3
|
Bobby Miller, SP, LAD
22
MacKenzie Gore, WAS
3
|
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
19
Luis Severino, NYM
2
|
Zach Eflin, SP, TB
17
Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
2
|
Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB
13
Brayan Bello, BOS
2
|
Nolan Jones, OF, COL
13
Alek Manoah, TOR
2
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
12
Reese Olson, DET
2
|
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
10
Gavin Stone, LAD
2
|
Riley Greene, OF, DET
8
Reid Detmers, LAA
1
|
Chris Paddack, RP, MIN
3
Braxton Garrett, MIA
1
|
Eloy Jimenez, DH, CHW
1
Aaron Civale, TB
1
|
Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
1
Yusei Kikuchi, TOR
1
|
Willson Contreras, C, STL
1
Jon Gray, TEX
1
|
Reid Detmers, SP, LAA
1
Kenta Maeda, DET
1
|
Frankie Montas, RP, CIN
1
Lance Lynn, STL
1
|
Sean Manaea, RP, NYM
1
Michael Wacha, KC
1
|
Reynaldo Lopez, RP, ATL
1
Bryce Elder, ATL
1
|
Cody Bradford, RP, TEX
1
Patrick Sandoval, LAA
1
|
KAYLA WALZ
|
Taj Bradley, TB
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Casey Mize, DET
1
|
Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
42
Paul Skenes, PIT
1
|
Luis Castillo, SP, SEA
32
Clarke Schmidt, NYY
1
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
27
Aaron Ashby, MIL
1
|
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
24
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Royce Lewis, 3B, MIN
16
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Jackson Holliday, SS, BAL
14
Cole Ragans, KC
24
|
Devin Williams, RP, MIL
12
Josh Hader, HOU
17
|
Michael King, RP, SD
11
Devin Williams, MIL
12
|
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
11
Emmanuel Clase, CLE
12
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
10
Michael King, SD
11
|
Bryce Miller, SP, SEA
8
Edwin Diaz, NYM
10
|
Evan Carter, OF, TEX
8
Jordan Romano, TOR
7
|
Zack Gelof, 2B, OAK
7
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
7
|
Bryan Woo, SP, SEA
6
Evan Phillips, LAD
7
|
Justin Turner, 1B, TOR
5
Ryan Pepiot, TB
7
|
Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL
4
Nick Pivetta, BOS
7
|
Shane Baz, SP, TB
3
Jhoan Duran, MIN
6
|
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CIN
3
Camilo Doval, SF
6
|
Kyle Harrison, SP, SF
3
Alexis Diaz, CIN
5
|
Junior Caminero, 3B, TB
1
David Bednar, PIT
4
|
Taj Bradley, SP, TB
1
Pete Fairbanks, TB
4
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Ryan Helsley, STL
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Craig Kimbrel, BAL
4
|
Fernando Tatis, OF, SD
45
Paul Sewald, ARI
3
|
Corey Seager, SS, TEX
32
Chris Paddack, MIN
3
|
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
32
DL Hall, MIL
3
|
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET
28
Andres Munoz, SEA
2
|
Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI
27
Tanner Scott, MIA
2
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
27
Kenley Jansen, BOS
2
|
Justin Steele, SP, CHC
18
Clay Holmes, NYY
1
|
Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
11
Adbert Alzolay, CHC
1
|
Sonny Gray, SP, STL
8
Jose Alvarado, PHI
1
|
Joshua Lowe, OF, TB
7
Frankie Montas, CIN
1
|
Jose Berrios, SP, TOR
6
Reynaldo Lopez, ATL
1
|
Gavin Williams, SP, CLE
4
Sean Manaea, NYM
1
|
Nestor Cortes, SP, NYY
3
A.J. Puk, MIA
1
|
Paul Sewald, RP, ARI
3
Cody Bradford, TEX
1
|
Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
2
|
|
|
Lane Thomas, OF, WAS
2
|
|
|
Jonah Heim, C, TEX
1
|
|
|
Kenta Maeda, SP, DET
1
|
|
|
Aaron Civale, SP, TB
1
|
|
|
Yusei Kikuchi, SP, TOR
1
|
|
|
Adbert Alzolay, RP, CHC
1