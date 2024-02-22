One thing that's consistently true about our annual Head-to-Head points salary cap draft (also known as an auction): Nobody wants to live in the middle.

The studs all command a premium, blowing out my already generous salary projections as every bid becomes a sort of dare to abandon all budget discipline. (Topping the charts in this draft, unsurprisingly, was Ronald Acuna, whose $67 salary was $18 more than anyone else.)

But as the high-ends push higher and higher and our budgets stretch further and further, little of our $260 allotment remains for what's normally the heart of the draft.

And so, removed from that context, bids like Matt McLain for $12, C.J. Abrams for $8, Joshua Lowe for $7 and Ketel Marte for $7 seem like ridiculous values. In a certain respect, they are. But the goal of a salary cap draft -- or any draft, for that matter -- isn't actually to make the most efficient use of one's resources. It's to lay a winning foundation.

The Head-to-Head points format is the most forgiving format, not only in the sense that all statistical contributions go into the same scoring bucket, but also in the sense that everything is replaceable. Each team starts only 16 players (nine hitters and seven pitchers), and in all, only 252 players are rostered. What it means is that there are fewer ways for a roster to go wrong and more possible solutions when it does.

With more than enough good players to go around, it's not enough to have merely good players. What you need are great players, the kind that you'd never dream of swapping for anything on the waiver wire, fertile though it may be, and that you'd give up a third of your roster to acquire midseason. As many studs as possible -- that's the winning foundation in a league so shallow -- and those who fare best are those who trust themselves to fill in the gaps on the cheap, whether that's during the draft itself or off the waiver wire over the course of the year.

How do I know? The headline may call it a mock, but this draft is for an actual league that we play out every year. And most of us keep coming back for more.

Raymond Atherton , Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@RaymondAtherton)

, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@RaymondAtherton) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)



, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Nick Fox , NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX) Nathan Judah , Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

, Express & Star (@NathanJudah) Greg Lathrop , Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)

, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg) Nick Mimikos , Stack Attack (@NMimi)

, Stack Attack (@NMimi) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Chris Towers , CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) Kayla Walz , former Podcast League participant

, former Podcast League participant Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Just a few more observations before we get to the results: