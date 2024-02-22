vinnie-pasquantino.jpg

One thing that's consistently true about our annual Head-to-Head points salary cap draft (also known as an auction): Nobody wants to live in the middle.

The studs all command a premium, blowing out my already generous salary projections as every bid becomes a sort of dare to abandon all budget discipline. (Topping the charts in this draft, unsurprisingly, was Ronald Acuna, whose $67 salary was $18 more than anyone else.)

But as the high-ends push higher and higher and our budgets stretch further and further, little of our $260 allotment remains for what's normally the heart of the draft.

And so, removed from that context, bids like Matt McLain for $12, C.J. Abrams for $8, Joshua Lowe for $7 and Ketel Marte for $7 seem like ridiculous values. In a certain respect, they are. But the goal of a salary cap draft -- or any draft, for that matter -- isn't actually to make the most efficient use of one's resources. It's to lay a winning foundation.

The Head-to-Head points format is the most forgiving format, not only in the sense that all statistical contributions go into the same scoring bucket, but also in the sense that everything is replaceable. Each team starts only 16 players (nine hitters and seven pitchers), and in all, only 252 players are rostered. What it means is that there are fewer ways for a roster to go wrong and more possible solutions when it does.

With more than enough good players to go around, it's not enough to have merely good players. What you need are great players, the kind that you'd never dream of swapping for anything on the waiver wire, fertile though it may be, and that you'd give up a third of your roster to acquire midseason. As many studs as possible -- that's the winning foundation in a league so shallow -- and those who fare best are those who trust themselves to fill in the gaps on the cheap, whether that's during the draft itself or off the waiver wire over the course of the year.

How do I know? The headline may call it a mock, but this draft is for an actual league that we play out every year. And most of us keep coming back for more.

Just a few more observations before we get to the results:

  • I've mentioned some of the discounts for mid-range targets already, but others on the slightly higher end include Bo Bichette for $19, Adolis Garcia for $15 and Randy Arozarena for $15. Bryson Stott and Anthony Santander for $1 each were the most extreme values of all, and as with any salary cap draft, the timing of their nominations played a role in them going for what they did. But I'll note that both have clear limits to their upside that make them no more than respectable starters, which is not much higher than replacement level in this format.
  • Clearly, our dollars were designated for the most impactful players, which generally don't include catchers and relief pitchers. They're not the highest scorers to begin with, and when you factor in that only 12 of the former and 24 of the latter are started, with little reason for any team to carry a backup, there's an obvious surplus as well. Catcher and relief pitcher values were among the most suppressed in the middle tiers, then, with examples including William Contreras for $9, Willson Contreras for $1, Camilo Doval for $6 and David Bednar for $4.
  • Adding to the surplus at relief pitcher in this format are starting pitchers with relief pitcher eligibility. They can be used in lieu of closers and even have a chance of outscoring them over a full season. You'll notice Chris Towers tried to corner the market for those, drafting five (Chris Paddack, Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Reynaldo Lopez and Cody Bradford).
  • The position that held its value even through the middle stages of the draft was starting pitcher. More are required in this format given the advantages of streaming, particularly for two-start weeks.You may be less impressed with the values there.
  • Speaking as someone who's won the league in three of its eight years in existence, I'm satisfied with the way my team turned out. I wanted two of the top nine outfielders for about $40 each and had to settle for just one (Fernando Tatis) at $45. I also wanted Matt Olson for about $40 but had to fall back on Vinnie Pasquantino ($11), distributing the savings between shortstop (Corey Seager) and third base (Alex Bregman). Pasquantino's plate discipline gives him a chance to be a stud in this format if he can overcome the Royals lineup and last year's shoulder surgery, but seeing Christian Walker go for $11 and Triston Casas for $10 made the Pasquantino purchase probably my least favorite.
  • Three participants -- Greg Lathrop, Chris Mitchell and Kayla Walz -- may have been scared off by some of the biggest bids because they ended up having more money than they needed to dominate the middle portion of the draft. Rather than leave money on the table, Greg threw all his remaining dollars at Nate Lowe, which is why the first baseman's cost ended up being so high.

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

RAYMOND ATHERTON

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Adley Rutschman, BAL

21

 

Juan Soto, OF, NYY

49

Will Smith, LAD

12

 

Corbin Burnes, SP, BAL

39

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

10

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD

26

William Contreras, MIL

9

 

Gunnar Henderson, SS, BAL

24

Yainer Diaz, HOU

4

 

Adley Rutschman, C, BAL

21

Sean Murphy, ATL

4

 

Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL

20

Mitch Garver, SEA

4

 

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD

16

Salvador Perez, KC

2

 

Eury Perez, SP, MIA

15

Bo Naylor, CLE

2

 

Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE

9

Willson Contreras, STL

1

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD

7

Cal Raleigh, SEA

1

 

Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD

5

Logan O'Hoppe, LAA

1

 

Steven Kwan, OF, CLE

5

Jonah Heim, TEX

1

 

J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA

3

FIRST BASE

 
 

Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Andres Munoz, RP, SEA

2

Matt Olson, ATL

44

 

Reese Olson, SP, DET

2

Freddie Freeman, LAD

43

 

Paul Skenes, SP, PIT

1

Bryce Harper, PHI

40

 

Jose Alvarado, RP, PHI

1

Pete Alonso, NYM

31

 

Edouard Julien, 2B, MIN

1

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

29

 

Colt Keith, 3B, DET

1

Nate Lowe, TEX

19

 

Tyler Black, 3B, MIL

1

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

18

 

B_DON

 

Yandy Diaz, TB

13

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Spencer Torkelson, DET

12

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

67

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

11

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

32

Christian Walker, ARI

11

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

32

Triston Casas, BOS

10

 

Max Fried, SP, ATL

25

Josh Naylor, CLE

9

 

Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC

17

Justin Turner, TOR

5

 

Josh Hader, RP, HOU

17

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN

3

 

Spencer Steer, OF, CIN

14

Rhys Hoskins, MIL

2

 

Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE

12

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

1

 

Matt McLain, 2B, CIN

12

SECOND BASE

 
 

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET

12

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL

6

Jose Altuve, HOU

32

 

Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE

3

Ozzie Albies, ATL

32

 

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY

2

Marcus Semien, TEX

30

 

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI

2

Nico Hoerner, CHC

17

 

Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET

1

Matt McLain, CIN

12

 

Jon Gray, SP, TEX

1

Gleyber Torres, NYY

10

 

Isaac Paredes, 3B, TB

1

Ha-seong Kim, SD

8

 

Bryce Elder, SP, ATL

1

Ketel Marte, ARI

7

 

Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA

1

Zack Gelof, OAK

7

 

Michael Wacha, SP, KC

1

Tommy Edman, STL

6

 

Cal Raleigh, C, SEA

1

Luis Arraez, MIA

6

 

BRANT CHESSER

 

Andres Gimenez, CLE

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Nolan Gorman, STL

3

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU

46

Brandon Lowe, TB

2

 

Bobby Witt, SS, KC

40

Bryson Stott, PHI

1

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

31

Jeff McNeil, NYM

1

 

Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA

28

Edouard Julien, MIN

1

 

Michael Harris, OF, ATL

28

Gavin Lux, LAD

1

 

Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY

10

THIRD BASE

 
 

Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC

9

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Ha-seong Kim, 2B, SD

8

Jose Ramirez, CLE

38

 

Hunter Brown, SP, HOU

7

Rafael Devers, BOS

33

 

Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX

7

Austin Riley, ATL

28

 

Cristian Javier, SP, HOU

7

Alex Bregman, HOU

27

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

7

Manny Machado, SD

23

 

Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN

6

Nolan Arenado, STL

17

 

Camilo Doval, RP, SF

6

Royce Lewis, MIN

16

 

Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE

4

Max Muncy, LAD

9

 

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI

4

Jeimer Candelario, CIN

4

 

Sean Murphy, C, ATL

4

Josh Jung, TEX

3

 

MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS

3

Alec Bohm, PHI

2

 

Marcus Stroman, SP, NYY

3

Jake Burger, MIA

2

 

Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA

1

Noelvi Marte, CIN

2

 

Anthony Santander, OF, BAL

1

Junior Caminero, TB

1

 

NICK FOX

 

Isaac Paredes, TB

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Colt Keith, DET

1

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD

41

Tyler Black, MIL

1

 

Trea Turner, SS, PHI

38

SHORTSTOP

 
 

Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX

30

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU

29

Bobby Witt, KC

40

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

28

Trea Turner, PHI

38

 

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL

18

Corey Seager, TEX

32

 

Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY

16

Francisco Lindor, NYM

29

 

Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL

12

Elly De La Cruz, CIN

24

 

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM

10

Gunnar Henderson, BAL

24

 

Yu Darvish, SP, SD

8

Bo Bichette, TOR

19

 

Tommy Edman, 2B, STL

6

Oneil Cruz, PIT

15

 

Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC

5

Jackson Holliday, BAL

14

 

Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

4

Xander Bogaerts, SD

12

 

Yainer Diaz, C, HOU

4

C.J. Abrams, WAS

8

 

DL Hall, RP, MIL

3

Dansby Swanson, CHC

3

 

Jung-Hoo Lee, OF, SF

2

J.P. Crawford, SEA

3

 

Kris Bryant, OF, COL

2

Anthony Volpe, NYY

2

 

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL

1

Carlos Correa, MIN

2

 

Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM

1

Willy Adames, MIL

1

 

Clay Holmes, RP, NYY

1

OUTFIELD

 
 

Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

NATHAN JUDAH

 

Ronald Acuna, ATL

67

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Juan Soto, NYY

49

 

Mookie Betts, OF, LAD

47

Mookie Betts, LAD

47

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD

43

Aaron Judge, NYY

47

 

Logan Webb, SP, SF

28

Kyle Tucker, HOU

46

 

Kodai Senga, SP, NYM

19

Fernando Tatis, SD

45

 

Randy Arozarena, OF, TB

15

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

44

 

Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI

14

Corbin Carroll, ARI

42

 

Mitch Keller, SP, PIT

12

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

40

 

Tanner Bibee, SP, CLE

12

Michael Harris, ATL

28

 

George Springer, OF, TOR

10

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

27

 

Triston Casas, 1B, BOS

10

Mike Trout, LAA

25

 

Max Muncy, 3B, LAD

9

Luis Robert, CHW

24

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL

7

Christian Yelich, MIL

21

 

Jordan Romano, RP, TOR

7

Cody Bellinger, CHC

17

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

7

Adolis Garcia, TEX

15

 

Ryan Pepiot, RP, TB

7

Randy Arozarena, TB

15

 

Mitch Garver, C, SEA

4

Jazz Chisholm, MIA

15

 

Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN

3

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

14

 

Gavin Stone, SP, LAD

2

Spencer Steer, CIN

14

 

Alek Manoah, SP, TOR

2

Nolan Jones, COL

13

 

Chas McCormick, OF, HOU

1

Jackson Chourio, MIL

12

 

Willy Adames, SS, MIL

1

George Springer, TOR

10

 

GREG LATHROP

 

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

9

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jordan Walker, STL

9

 

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS

33

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

9

 

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD

32

Evan Carter, TEX

8

 

Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR

31

Riley Greene, DET

8

 

Mike Trout, OF, LAA

25

Joshua Lowe, TB

7

 

Cole Ragans, RP, KC

24

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

7

 

Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL

23

Nick Castellanos, PHI

7

 

Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX

19

Ian Happ, CHC

7

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

14

Wyatt Langford, TEX

7

 

Joe Ryan, SP, MIN

11

Cedric Mullins, BAL

6

 

Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR

9

Steven Kwan, CLE

5

 

C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS

8

Jorge Soler, SF

4

 

Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI

7

Masataka Yoshida, BOS

3

 

Jorge Soler, OF, SF

4

Lane Thomas, WAS

2

 

David Bednar, RP, PIT

4

Jung-Hoo Lee, SF

2

 

Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB

4

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

2

 

Marcell Ozuna, DH, ATL

3

Kris Bryant, COL

2

 

Josh Jung, 3B, TEX

3

Anthony Santander, BAL

1

 

Jake Burger, 3B, MIA

2

Chas McCormick, HOU

1

 

Salvador Perez, C, KC

2

Kerry Carpenter, DET

1

 

Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI

1

Esteury Ruiz, OAK

1

 

A.J. Puk, RP, MIA

1

Starling Marte, NYM

1

 

NICK MIMIKOS

 

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

PLAYER

SALARY

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

47

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

41

 

Matt Olson, 1B, ATL

44

Byron Buxton, MIN

4

 

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

44

Marcell Ozuna, ATL

3

 

Blake Snell, SP, SD

24

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

1

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA

20

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL

17

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Jazz Chisholm, OF, MIA

15

Spencer Strider, ATL

45

 

Jordan Walker, OF, STL

9

Gerrit Cole, NYY

44

 

Bailey Ober, SP, MIN

9

Corbin Burnes, BAL

39

 

Evan Phillips, RP, LAD

7

Zack Wheeler, PHI

32

 

Erick Fedde, SP, CHW

4

Luis Castillo, SEA

32

 

Ryan Helsley, RP, STL

4

Zac Gallen, ARI

32

 

Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL

3

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

32

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC

3

Kevin Gausman, TOR

31

 

Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY

2

Pablo Lopez, MIN

30

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB

2

Framber Valdez, HOU

29

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

2

Logan Webb, SF

28

 

Casey Mize, SP, DET

1

Tarik Skubal, DET

28

 

Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL

1

Logan Gilbert, SEA

28

 

Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAK

1

Aaron Nola, PHI

27

 

Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA

1

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

26

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

George Kirby, SEA

26

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Max Fried, ATL

25

 

Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA

44

Blake Snell, SD

24

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

32

Freddy Peralta, MIL

23

 

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR

29

Bobby Miller, LAD

22

 

Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN

24

Dylan Cease, CHW

21

 

Dylan Cease, SP, CHW

21

Jesus Luzardo, MIA

20

 

Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX

15

Grayson Rodriguez, BAL

20

 

Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT

15

Kodai Senga, NYM

19

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

12

Justin Steele, CHC

18

 

Hunter Greene, SP, CIN

10

Zach Eflin, TB

17

 

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX

10

Joe Musgrove, SD

16

 

Justin Verlander, SP, HOU

10

Carlos Rodon, NYY

16

 

Nick Pivetta, RP, BOS

7

Eury Perez, MIA

15

 

Lucas Giolito, SP, BOS

4

Merrill Kelly, ARI

14

 

Byron Buxton, DH, MIN

4

Walker Buehler, LAD

14

 

Craig Kimbrel, RP, BAL

4

Mitch Keller, PIT

12

 

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL

3

Tanner Bibee, CLE

12

 

James Paxton, SP, LAD

3

Joe Ryan, MIN

11

 

Brayan Bello, SP, BOS

2

Justin Verlander, HOU

10

 

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, MIL

2

Shane Bieber, CLE

10

 

Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS

2

Hunter Greene, CIN

10

 

Starling Marte, OF, NYM

1

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

10

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Chris Sale, ATL

9

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Chris Bassitt, TOR

9

 

Spencer Strider, SP, ATL

45

Bailey Ober, MIN

9

 

Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI

40

Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI

9

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

29

Sonny Gray, STL

8

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

23

Yu Darvish, SD

8

 

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

21

Bryce Miller, SEA

8

 

Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC

17

Jordan Montgomery, TEX

7

 

Walker Buehler, SP, LAD

14

Cristian Javier, HOU

7

 

Chris Sale, SP, ATL

9

Hunter Brown, HOU

7

 

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, ARI

9

Jose Berrios, TOR

6

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM

9

Bryan Woo, SEA

6

 

William Contreras, C, MIL

9

Shota Imanaga, CHC

5

 

Jordan Montgomery, SP, TEX

7

Emmet Sheehan, LAD

5

 

Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA

6

Gavin Williams, CLE

4

 

Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN

5

Kyle Bradish, BAL

4

 

Jeimer Candelario, 3B, CIN

4

Lucas Giolito, BOS

4

 

Max Scherzer, SP, TEX

3

Nick Lodolo, CIN

4

 

Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS

3

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

4

 

Luis Severino, SP, NYM

2

Erick Fedde, CHW

4

 

Tanner Scott, RP, MIA

2

Charlie Morton, ATL

3

 

Bo Naylor, C, CLE

2

Triston McKenzie, CLE

3

 

Lance Lynn, SP, STL

1

Andrew Abbott, CIN

3

 

CHRIS TOWERS

 

Kyle Harrison, SF

3

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Shane Baz, TB

3

 

Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU

40

Nestor Cortes, NYY

3

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

38

Max Scherzer, TEX

3

 

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN

30

James Paxton, LAD

3

 

George Kirby, SP, SEA

26

Marcus Stroman, NYY

3

 

Bobby Miller, SP, LAD

22

MacKenzie Gore, WAS

3

 

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR

19

Luis Severino, NYM

2

 

Zach Eflin, SP, TB

17

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI

2

 

Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB

13

Brayan Bello, BOS

2

 

Nolan Jones, OF, COL

13

Alek Manoah, TOR

2

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD

12

Reese Olson, DET

2

 

Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

10

Gavin Stone, LAD

2

 

Riley Greene, OF, DET

8

Reid Detmers, LAA

1

 

Chris Paddack, RP, MIN

3

Braxton Garrett, MIA

1

 

Eloy Jimenez, DH, CHW

1

Aaron Civale, TB

1

 

Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD

1

Yusei Kikuchi, TOR

1

 

Willson Contreras, C, STL

1

Jon Gray, TEX

1

 

Reid Detmers, SP, LAA

1

Kenta Maeda, DET

1

 

Frankie Montas, RP, CIN

1

Lance Lynn, STL

1

 

Sean Manaea, RP, NYM

1

Michael Wacha, KC

1

 

Reynaldo Lopez, RP, ATL

1

Bryce Elder, ATL

1

 

Cody Bradford, RP, TEX

1

Patrick Sandoval, LAA

1

 

KAYLA WALZ

 

Taj Bradley, TB

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Casey Mize, DET

1

 

Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

42

Paul Skenes, PIT

1

 

Luis Castillo, SP, SEA

32

Clarke Schmidt, NYY

1

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

27

Aaron Ashby, MIL

1

 

Luis Robert, OF, CHW

24

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Royce Lewis, 3B, MIN

16

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Jackson Holliday, SS, BAL

14

Cole Ragans, KC

24

 

Devin Williams, RP, MIL

12

Josh Hader, HOU

17

 

Michael King, RP, SD

11

Devin Williams, MIL

12

 

Christian Walker, 1B, ARI

11

Emmanuel Clase, CLE

12

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

10

Michael King, SD

11

 

Bryce Miller, SP, SEA

8

Edwin Diaz, NYM

10

 

Evan Carter, OF, TEX

8

Jordan Romano, TOR

7

 

Zack Gelof, 2B, OAK

7

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

7

 

Bryan Woo, SP, SEA

6

Evan Phillips, LAD

7

 

Justin Turner, 1B, TOR

5

Ryan Pepiot, TB

7

 

Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL

4

Nick Pivetta, BOS

7

 

Shane Baz, SP, TB

3

Jhoan Duran, MIN

6

 

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CIN

3

Camilo Doval, SF

6

 

Kyle Harrison, SP, SF

3

Alexis Diaz, CIN

5

 

Junior Caminero, 3B, TB

1

David Bednar, PIT

4

 

Taj Bradley, SP, TB

1

Pete Fairbanks, TB

4

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Ryan Helsley, STL

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Craig Kimbrel, BAL

4

 

Fernando Tatis, OF, SD

45

Paul Sewald, ARI

3

 

Corey Seager, SS, TEX

32

Chris Paddack, MIN

3

 

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

32

DL Hall, MIL

3

 

Tarik Skubal, SP, DET

28

Andres Munoz, SEA

2

 

Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI

27

Tanner Scott, MIA

2

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU

27

Kenley Jansen, BOS

2

 

Justin Steele, SP, CHC

18

Clay Holmes, NYY

1

 

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC

11

Adbert Alzolay, CHC

1

 

Sonny Gray, SP, STL

8

Jose Alvarado, PHI

1

 

Joshua Lowe, OF, TB

7

Frankie Montas, CIN

1

 

Jose Berrios, SP, TOR

6

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL

1

 

Gavin Williams, SP, CLE

4

Sean Manaea, NYM

1

 

Nestor Cortes, SP, NYY

3

A.J. Puk, MIA

1

 

Paul Sewald, RP, ARI

3

Cody Bradford, TEX

1

 

Carlos Correa, SS, MIN

2

 
 
 

Lane Thomas, OF, WAS

2

 
 
 

Jonah Heim, C, TEX

1

 
 
 

Kenta Maeda, SP, DET

1

 
 
 

Aaron Civale, SP, TB

1

 
 
 

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, TOR

1

 
 
 

Adbert Alzolay, RP, CHC

1