A.J. Pollock: Receives qualifying offer

Pollock will be issued the $17.9 million qualifying offer from Arizona prior to Friday's deadline, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

Pollock hit .257/.316/.484 with 21 home runs, 65 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 113 games for the Diamondbacks this past year. This move shouldn't come as any surprise, and Pollock will now have 10 days to decide whether to accept the deal or head to free agency.