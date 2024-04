Hicks went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Hicks broke a scoreless game with a fourth-inning home run off Jesus Luzardo and later added on with an RBI-single in the seventh. Those were his first two hits of the season after opening up the campaign 0-for-11 at the plate. Hicks has slotted in the No. 2 spot in the batting order in three of his four starts so far, giving him some appeal while hitting right in front of Mike Trout.