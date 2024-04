Hicks is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Hicks finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games and may be viewed as a part-time player at this time in the wake of his rough start to the season. Over 48 plate appearances with the Angels, Hicks is slashing .159/.229/.227 with a career-worst 31.2 percent strikeout rate.