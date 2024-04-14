Hicks will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Hicks will draw a third consecutive start, all of which have come against right-handed pitching. Though he owns an underwhelming .528 OPS through 38 plate appearances on the season, Hicks still looks as though he's being prioritized over Miguel Sano, who has seen his strikeouts pile up of late and will remain out of the lineup for a third straight contest.