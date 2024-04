Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Hicks is on the bench for the second time in the three-game series, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. With Miguel Sano heating up at the plate to solidify himself as the Angels' top option at designated hitter and with Mickey Moniak gaining traction in right field, Hicks' opportunities could be limited mostly to when the Halos face left-handed pitching.