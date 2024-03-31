Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Hicks started the first two games of the season but will take a seat Sunday after going 0-for-6 with five strikeouts and a walk. Mickey Moniak was originally set to start in right field but was scratched due to an illness, and Jo Adell is now in the lineup.
