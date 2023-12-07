Cimber (shoulder) signed a one-year, $1.65 million contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cimber missed the second half of the 2023 season because of a shoulder strain and had an ugly 7.40 ERA in 20.2 innings when healthy, but he was a bullpen workhorse for the Marlins and Blue Jays between 2021-22 and could offer a much-needed boost to the relief corps in Anaheim if his health cooperates. The 33-year-old right-hander owns a career 3.49 ERA at the major-league level.