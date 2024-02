Cimber has been cleared for regular activity after coming down with left hamstring tightness last Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Cimber was down for a couple days but threw a live batting practice session Sunday without issue and it sounds like his next time facing batters will be in a Cactus League game. The righty inked a one-year deal with the Angels back in December and is in line for middle relief duty in 2024.