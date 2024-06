Cimber (shoulder) threw from 90 feet Monday and Thursday, per MLB.com.

Cimber was placed on the injured list June 15 due to right shoulder inflammation one day after a poor outing against San Francisco , though he reportedly had been getting treatment on the shoulder prior to that appearance. The righty reliever appears to be making progress in his recovery given his recent throwing. However, it's not clear when Cimber will be ready to return to the Angels' bullpen.