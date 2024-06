The Angels placed Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation.

Cimber was touched up for four runs over one-third of an inning in Friday's 8-6 win over the Giants and will now be forced to miss at least 15 days due to the shoulder issue. Right-hander Jose Marte had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and will replace Cimber in the Angels bullpen.