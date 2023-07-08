Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Cimber (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Cimber was placed on the injured list June 24 with a right shoulder impingement, which actually turned out to be a rhomboid strain. He could remain on the shelf through much -- or all -- of July.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Back from paternity list•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Placed on paternity list•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Scoreless outing in return•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Reinstated from IL•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Activation decision Tuesday•