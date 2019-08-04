Manager Brad Ausmus said he expects Simmons to miss "at least a couple of weeks" after the shortstop was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a bone bruise and left ankle sprain, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As feared, Simmons is dealing with the same injury that kept him on the shelf for five weeks earlier this season, though this latest setback isn't believed to be quite as severe. Specifically, Ausmus noted that Simmons' injury is to the inside of his ankle rather than the outside of the ankle like the prior issue had been. The Angels will likely bar Simmons from resuming baseball activities through mid-August before reassessing his health and perhaps pinpointing a target date for his return from the IL. In the meantime, David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo are likely to draw most of the action at shortstop.