Manager Ron Washington said Thursday that Wantz will be used as a starter by the Angels this spring, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Wantz started a Cactus League game this past weekend and went two innings and will remain stretched out for the time being. The 28-year-old hasn't been deployed extensively as a starting pitcher since 2019 in the minors, but the Halos are in need of rotation depth. Ultimately, if Wantz makes the Opening Day roster it would still likely be as a reliever.