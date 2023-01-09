The Angels designated Warren for assignment on Monday.
Warren serves as the Angels' roster casualty after the club signed Brett Phillips to a one-year deal Monday. The 26-year-old reliever gave up 10 earned runs over 16 innings in the majors last season. Warren had better luck in Triple-A, however, recording an impressive 2.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 34 frames. He's likely to catch on with another team searching for some depth in the back-end of their bullpen.
