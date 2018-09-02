Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Falters in loss
Bedrosian was charged with a blown save and the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning against the Astros on Saturday.
Bedrosian entered the eighth inning trying to protect a 3-2 lead, but all three of his baserunners (two singles and a catcher interference) all managed to cross the plate. The 26-year-old owns a 3.59 ERA through 57.2 innings, but his 1.42 WHIP and career-worst 8.1 K/9 highlight an underwhelming 2018 campaign.
