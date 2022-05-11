Wallach went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 12-0 victory versus the Rays.
Wallach's claim to fame in this game will be being behind the plate for Reid Detmers' no-hitter, but the backstop also made an impact on offense with his three-run homer off Corey Kluber in the third inning. This was just his second major-league game of the season, as he has been pressed into action with both Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki on the COVID-19 injured list. Wallach now four homers over 240 career plate appearances.