The Angels optioned Daniel to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Daniel made three appearances for the Angels in the final month of last season, surrendering just three runs in 12.1 innings while striking out nine batters and walking nine. The 26-year-old got off to a strong start in the Cactus League as well, but he will now head to Triple-A to begin the season. If Daniel is able to stay hot in the minors, there is a decent chance he gets another look in the majors sometime this summer.