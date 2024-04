The Angels recalled Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Daniel was optioned to Triple-A during spring training. He's started in five games with Salt Lake, going 0-3 while recording a 6.08 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 23.2 innings. To make room for Daniel in the bullpen, the Angels optioned right-hander Zac Kristofak to Triple-A Salt Lake following Sunday's loss to the Twins.