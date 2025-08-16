Atlanta outrighted Daniel to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Daniel has been with Gwinnett since July 23, but the move will remove him from Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old has started in 16 of 17 appearances at Triple-A this season, posting a 5.20 ERA and a 71:37 K:BB across 83 innings. He'll have the opportunity to elect free agency or remain in Atlanta's organization.